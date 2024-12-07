The Bigger Picture: Ceci Carter’s view of volleyball beyond the game

With an overall win-loss record of 17-9, there is no denying the N.C. A&T volleyball team’s successful season.

Senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Ceci Carter has been a cornerstone of the A&T volleyball program since joining the team in the spring of 2021.

Carter’s volleyball career extends to her early experiences with high school and club volleyball, where she was awarded All-County, All-Conference, and Co-Player of the Year honors. She also participated in beach and indoor volleyball and ran outdoor track and field.

With a rich portfolio of sports experience, Carter explained that there is much more to the game. Not only is Carter a resounding and skillful player, but she also displays a deep connection with her teammates, treasuring the bond they’ve formed with each other.

“Well, the relationships you form with your teammates are similar to those you form with sisters. I did lose one of my sisters some years ago, and that was one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” said Carter. “That experience alone taught me a lot. I know people say life is short, but when it hits you in the face like that, it’s different, it’s more real.”

Carter described her time at A&T in-depth, stating that she has experienced the highest and lowest highs, yet through it all, she believes that there is always more to something than the anticipated success.

“I’ve been here when we’ve won the conference, gotten a ring, and been to the NCAA tournament, which is such a high moment,” said Carter. “I’ve also been here when we don’t even make it to the conference tournament, and losing games turns into a regular thing which feels super low. Playing volleyball has taught me that the end result is never the only takeaway.”

When asked about her legacy, she reflects on her early years with the A&T volleyball program. She considers her younger self, her ups and downs, and sums her legacy up to the best player on the court: personality.

“As for my legacy, I want people to think of me and remember feeling supported and warm. I pride myself in bringing the best out of those around me, and I surround myself with people I feel can do the same for me,” said Carter.

Carter reflects on her time as an A&T athlete with gratitude, acknowledging the lasting impact of her experiences in the volleyball program. She describes it as a “pleasure” to experience both the good and the bad of the motions as a college athlete.

“Younger Ceci really had no idea, but she made one of the best decisions of her life choosing to play volleyball here. Everything has its ups and downs. I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing both here, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Carter.

As she looks back on her journey, Carter’s gratitude for her time at A&T remains unwavering, knowing that every challenge and triumph has shaped her into the person she is today.

N.C. A&T volleyball will play St. John University on Dec. 7 at the University of Virginia’s Memorial Gymnasium in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Tournament.