N.C. A&T women business owners are breaking the rules with creativity and expression

Societal restrictions on Black women label them as one-dimensional, but women at N.C. A&T is using creativity to change that.

Young Black women are utilizing their creativity to encourage individuality through their businesses to provide avenues of self-expression. They aim to enhance the aesthetic of an individual and boost their confidence. Beaded jewelry, styling and paintings are used to create positive images of Black women.

Bodacious Creations

Senior visual media design student Giogette Gbenyon sells beaded jewelry at A&T through her business Bodacious Creations.

She started making the bead creations with her older sister who also attended A&T. It started as a way to be creative and evolved into a way to promote self-expression in others.

“My jewelry is for Black women, it’s for me, it’s for us, like FUBU,” said Gbenyon.

In 2023 Gbenyon started selling her creations at pop-up shops like the Juneteenth Triad Black Farmer’s Market and to students on campus. The jewelry cost depends on the style of beads on the bracelets and waist beads—the more intricate the bead style the higher the price.

“In my Instagram bio, it says a hug for some and armor for others,” she said. “So it’s something to make you feel good in your own skin.”

According to The Guardian Life, waist beads have deep roots in both Liberian and West African cultures. They are used to track weight, to symbolize coming into womanhood and to promote a woman’s sensuality.

The jewelry is one-of-one and always bodacious. Each customer gets their own piece unique to them, similar to their uniqueness as humans.

“We’ve been told to sit down and stay still, no get up and move…because that’s healing and why not,” she said.

Black women are often told how to express themselves by society. Gbenyon’s jewelry allows women to control their narrative and form of expression.

“This is an outlet for people to break away from the norms and the boxes they feel like they’ve had to be in,” said Gbneyon.

Stay updated with her newest creations on Instagram, @Bodacious.Creations.

Ke Kreates

Another student promoting individuality is sophomore accounting student, KyAnna Washington, with her hair and nail styling business, Ke Kreates.

In 2023, she started doing hair in high school but began taking the job seriously when she came to A&T.

Hair has always been a cornerstone of the Black community, especially at an HBCU. Washington provides retwists, braids and cornrows for men and different braid and loc styles for women.

“It’s just the culture, it’s always been our culture, it’s always been a way to express ourselves,” she said.

Hair, nails, and eyelashes are ways for women to express themselves without boundaries. Global Stars like Sha’ Carri Richardson, Serena Williams and Solange have used hair and nails to accentuate their personalities.

“Some people don’t let you express yourself with clothing because they are so strict, so this is a way to say ‘this is who I am’,” she said. “I’m more than what meets the eye, I have something going on.”

Nelle’s Niche

Junior marketing student, Janelle Grey, uses a canvas to show people’s true selves with her art business, Nelle’s Niche.

She creates artwork primarily for college students based on her perception of the client.

“It’s a release for me, it’s a way to express my creativity along with connecting to people,” she said.

Her favorite subject to paint is Black women because of their underrepresentation in art.

Grey is combating under-representation by painting Black people and their interests. This provides people with a proper representation of themselves which is rare.

“It’s showing a message,” she said. “I think it’s inspiring for people that want to use their art for more important messages and it shows students that they can express themselves.”

The art she creates gives people a more complete picture of Blackness and Black womanhood.

“The importance of it is showing better for the next generations that they are capable of these things,” she said.

These creatives took things they were passionate about and found a way to share it with their community.

“I feel like decorating my people and making them feel good with accessorizing because one way I find joy and escape is by dressing up,” said Gbenyon. “You look good, you feel good, so why not with your hobby.”