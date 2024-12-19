Shawn Gibbs returns to Aggieland: bringing a new energy to N.C. A&T football

Shawn Gibbs’ return as the 23rd head football coach at N.C. A&T was made official on Dec. 18 at an introductory news conference in Deese Ballroom.

Gibbs, 49, was an assistant coach for the Aggies from 2011-2021. He replaces Vincent Brown, who went 2-22 in two seasons.

“The recipe on the field is pretty simple,” Gibbs said. “What we’re going to do is make chicken.”

It was a saying he got from former A&T coach Rod Broadway which means: “Keep football simple: stop the run, control the kicking game, run the ball well and don’t beat yourself.”

Chancellor James R. Martin II praised Gibbs for his 22-9 record in three seasons as head coach at Fort Valley State University.

“Leadership has never been more important,” Martin said. “Who can relate to players, motivate them, who can get them together where they can say, “I want to run through a brick wall for this person?” I think Coach Gibbs represents that. We’ve got the right coach at the right time for this institution.”

Gibbs gave a sense of belief and energy to the A&T football program, which had been spiraling in the wrong direction over the past two years. During his opening statement, Gibbs thanked those who had been a part of his football journey as a player and coach.

“My purpose is to help these young men become better men, help these guys become great fathers, great husbands and leaders in their community,” Gibbs said. “Aggie Pride is not just something to just say or in the locker room. Aggie Pride is going to teach them to walk like, talk like and act like a champion in everything that they do. My job is to win football games.”

A few of Gibbs’ former A&T players joined to watch their coach return including Tarik Cohen, the former Chicago Bears All-Pro running back and kick returner.

During his speech, those players joined in when Gibbs repeated a message he’d delivered years ago.

“In football, we say when something good happens,” Gibbs said.

“Keep playing,” the former players finished the sentence.

“When something bad happens,” Gibbs said.

“Keep playing,” the players said.

It’s a new era in college football, the age of NIL (name, image and likeness) and more players than ever in the transfer portal. The landscape of college football has changed drastically since Gibbs’ last stint at A&T. But Gibbs plans to build this program the traditional way.

“I’m not going to live in the transfer portal, we’re going to build this program on the backs of high school kids,” said Gibbs. “I think transfers are needed sometimes, but the biggest challenge in today’s game for me is keeping our guys out of the transfer portal. We have to create an environment where they want to stay here, but we also have to be competitive in the market to be able to offer those guys things that are attractive enough for them to want to stay here.”

Gibbs is looking to lead A&T football back to a championship level.

“Getting us back to where we belong at the top is not going to happen overnight,” Gibbs said. “But I want you to know that help is on the way. Do not get discouraged on the journey when adversity strikes. Pressure is a privilege; any time there is pressure, there’s an opportunity.”

The Aggies will travel to Tennessee State for the first game of the 2025 season on Aug. 30th.