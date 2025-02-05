Beyond the Diploma: Lady E’s journey from N.C. A&T to podcasting success

Aggie alumna Elaina “Lady E” White hosts the podcast “ Beyond the Diploma,” a platform she created to offer candid conversations about life after graduation.

Lady E graduated from N.C. A&T with her bachelor’s degree in mass communications in May 2024. During her time at A&T, Lady E was involved in a variety of campus organizations that inspired her podcast.

“I was the treasurer of NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists) and my senior year I became vice president,” she said. “I was also involved in the NABJ short course at A&T and the NABJ student multimedia project for the convention hosted in August 2023.”

Lady E spent four years working at the radio station in Crosby Hall, WNAA 90.1 FM, which showed her how to use her voice as a tool of communication.

“Knowing how to control a conversation and setting the pace is crucial,” White said. “Doing research on questions to ask really helps guide the conversation. It definitely prepared me to know how to conduct my own platform.”

Her journey into podcasting was a natural progression from her previous experiences as an entertainment anchor with Aggie News and YouTuber.

Though being in front of a camera wasn’t new, post-graduation life sparked a desire for a platform that would be more than just a career milestone.

“When I started this project, I wanted to create a platform that was personable to my life and other people’s lives,” Lady E said. “I wanted to create a space where we could have honest conversations about life after graduation, whether someone pursued a degree or not.”

Her vision led to the birth of “Beyond the Diploma”, a podcast that discusses the real-world challenges and triumphs of life after college.

The podcast offers a mix of reflections, advice and interviews with individuals who have ventured down different post-graduate paths. Lady E’s goal is to build a space where listeners feel heard and understood.

Recent A&T graduate, Micheal “Mikey” Bivens was a guest on a recent episode where they reflected on past experiences in undergrad.

He gave advice to students struggling to put themselves out there, recognizing that everyone has different interests and that you don’t need to be accepted by everyone to make the most of your college experience.

“I tried everything in college,” Bivens said. “I wasn’t afraid of losing or denial. I’m not for everyone and everyone isn’t for me and that’s okay.”

While each hour-long episode has its vulnerable moments, Lady E also includes fun segments with her guests.

In Episode 4 with Reuben Vincent, they played a game called “First Thought” where Lady E asks Reuben questions and he has to answer with the first thought that comes to mind.

Of course, no journey is without its challenges. Lady E faces obstacles, as any new content creator does.

“People’s attention spans don’t go past 15 minutes, so marketing has been challenging,” Lady E said.

Despite these challenges, Lady E is optimistic about the future of “Beyond the Diploma”. As Lady E continues to grow her podcast, she remains committed to the lessons of consistency, authenticity and perseverance.

Aggies who are interested in learning about the realities of life after graduation can listen to her podcast on YouTube or follow her on Instagram.