Couture Productions performance marks the start of Black History Month at Greensboro Swarm’s HBCU Night

The Greensboro Swarm hosted their fourth annual HBCU Night game against Capital City Go Go to highlight HBCUs across North Carolina. Couture Productions’ dance sector was invited to perform during PrimeTime to showcase their ‘Aggie Pride’.

While Couture is no stranger to the stage, a basketball court was a new environment for the team.

“It allowed us to showcase our versatility,” Couture social media chair and dancer Nahleen Allen said.“We can go from performing on a stage and doing technical pieces to performing at PrimeTime or halftime.”

After weeks of rehearsals, the dance sector of Couture was able to showcase their skills and hard work. Dance co-coordinator and choreographer Azariah Miller explains how the team prepared for this rare opportunity.

“We wanted to create choreography that could entertain not only our members but also the Greensboro community,” Miller said.“We wanted to make sure everything was sharp, and the music was something HBCU students would recognize”.

The group prioritized clean moves leading up to their performance, ensuring that all attendees knew exactly who Couture was by the night’s end.

Opportunities like this don’t come around every day for student organizations, especially without the right connections.

In fact, Allen played a key role in making this performance possible. As a Greensboro Swarm Marketing and Game Presentation Intern, she was able to serve as a liaison between the two parties.

“Once we got there and we were in the arena, it was such a great heartwarming experience being able to just dance,” Allen said. “It was a great way to bring in the semester.”

This experience showed the team why it is always important to put 110% into every performance.

“You really never know who is watching,” Miller said. “Always put your best foot forward and lead with excellence and grace.”

Greensboro Swarm President, Steve Swetoha, told Our Sports Central that it’s important to recognize and promote HBCU students and alumni in North Carolina, especially during Black History Month.

Students from Winston-Salem State University and Bennett College also attended while players wore creative jerseys, showcasing HBCU history.

“The event showed how HBCUs add value to students and how we can all benefit from experiencing HBCU culture,” Allen said.

Follow Couture Productions on Instagram to stay updated on group performances in the future.