Aggie FanFest: Where tastes, scents and sounds meet latest fashions

Aggie FanFest is like a GHOE swap meet of turkey legs, beignets, barbecue, seafood, fragrances, music, Greek wear and the widest variety of Aggie Gear this side of Gate City Boulevard.

The event that drew more than 65,000 last year looks to be more of the same this year with the return of popular vendors such as WaffleDUp, Scoop Zone, Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ, Siby Imports, Hall Pass and Bag Lady Dee.

“It takes us about three days to really get everything organized so we can arrive on time, get our spot ready and prepare to serve,” said Robert Jarrell, local Aggie and owner of Scoop Zone ice cream shop – a beloved spot for those with a sweet tooth.

“This year we’re introducing our mini donuts with different toppings, like bacon, strawberry cinnamon, raspberry cinnamon and cookies and cream, along with our classic ice cream and Italian ice,” Jarrell continued.

Hosted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, the free three-day festival is Greensboro’s largest outdoor gathering. This year it runs Friday, Oct. 10, 4 -9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Yanceyville Street and War Memorial Stadium.

FanFest serves as a convergence point for alumni, students and Greensboro residents, reinforcing community ties. It also supports alumni initiatives, such as the Homecoming Giving Challenge and local charity efforts, enhancing GHOE’s impact beyond celebration.

For barbecue lovers, Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ remains a must go.

“It’s my biggest fundraiser at one time,” said owner Mike Neal. “Actually, a lot of people know us from there. I got another trailer, another unit to hang out. They tell us that we saw you over there.”

Neal said preparation takes weeks of stockpiling. “We got to get food together, make sure we have all the supplies and make sure we get all the food that’s gonna be ready,” Neal said. “Barbecue is our No. 1 seller.”

Joey Willis, owner of East Coast Trading, praised working with the event organizers.

“They’re very helpful when it comes to our needs as vendors,” Willis said. “They tend to rise to the occasion to help us get everything for the festival.”

Similar sentiments were shared by another popular Aggie wear vendor. Bag Lady Dee is a must stop tent. Owner Demetris Thornton has been vending beloved totes since 2015, marking this her 10th year at FanFest.

“There is a lot of work that goes into preparing for this event,” said Thornton, an Aggie alum. “Decisions on what products to sell, then creating the products. What makes me keep coming back is the customers from the community.”

The influx from GHOE, including FanFest, delivers significant economic benefits to Greensboro, with hotels selling out quickly and revenues driving millions in lodging, dining and retail sales. In response to growing crowds, traffic management and security coordination have been ramped up.

Organizers said the move from the Memorial Stadium parking lot to Yanceyville Street was prompted by anticipated stadium renovations and the need for more room.

“We decided to get ahead of that and be proactive,” said Gina Fisher, the event’s coordinator. “Yanceyville street is wider, it’s better paved and the vendors like it much better than the parking lot.”



Willis said Aggie FanFest has helped grow his business and provided “more exposure to a larger customer base.”

“The A&T students as well as the alumni are very supportive,” Willis said. “It’s a very, very great event that we look forward to every year.”

