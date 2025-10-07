GloRilla and PARTYNEXTDOOR headline N.C. A&T’s Homecoming Concert

After earning her first top-10 album debut with “Glorious” and trending online for her viral appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” which has garnered more than 3.3 million YouTube views, GloRilla will headline N.C. A&T’s Homecoming Concert.

The N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert on Saturday, Oct. 11, will also feature PARTYNEXTDOOR, with special guest performances from Queen Naija, Fridayy and Big Boogie.

GloRilla, a two-time Grammy-nominated rapper, is a GHOE veteran, first performing at the homecoming concert in 2022 as a special guest and now returning three years later as the headliner.

Her breakout 2022 single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” later remixed with Cardi B, put the Memphis native on the map. GloRilla’s hits such as “Yeah Glo” and “TGIF” have elevated her as one of hip-hop’s rising stars.

“GloRilla excites me the most about this year’s lineup because she has blossomed into a phenomenal artist,” recent A&T graduate Devante Pittman said. “She has already proven that she can rock a GHOE crowd.”

GloRilla is on tour for “Glorious” with charting hits “Whatchu Kno About Me” featuring Sexyy Red and “Hollon.” Fans will get their next chance to hear those songs live at the First Horizon Coliseum.

PARTYNEXTDOOR, known for chart-topping hits such as “Break from Toronto,” “Come and See Me” and “Recognize” featuring Drake, will co-headline the N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert. The Canadian singer-songwriter’s blend of R&B and hip-hop offers a contrast to GloRilla’s high-energy performance. Billboard ranked PARTYNEXTDOOR No. 5 on its 2025 list of the top 10 hottest R&B artists.

“PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of the few R&B artists whose releases feel like an event whenever they drop,” Billboard wrote.

He dropped a surprise collaboration earlier this year with Drake, titled “Some Sexy Songs 4 U.”

Fans can expect to hear songs from his most recent album, as well as his classics.

Concertgoers will also hear from special guest Queen Naija, best known for her 2018 platinum single “Medicine.”

Fridayy, a three-time Grammy-nominated producer and R&B singer most recognized for his single “Baddest in the Room,” will also be performing.

Louisiana rapper Big Boogie, known for his TikTok-viral singles “Take Her Down” and “Bop,” featuring GloRilla, round out the top acts.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Coliseum. Tickets, which range from $97 to $226, are on sale now at gsocomplex.com and the First Horizon Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Beyond the star-studded lineup, the N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert provides a sense of belonging, uniting current students and alumni in celebration.

“There is something special about being around your own community of people,” said Amiyah Jacques, a senior, who also explained what she most looks forward to:

“Being surrounded by other students and alumni – and having a good time!”