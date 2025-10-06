A historic rivalry: N.C. A&T to play SC State University at homecoming game

The next edition of a historic HBCU rivalry takes center stage at this year’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth, as N.C. A&T hosts South Carolina State in a sold-out Truist Stadium.

It marks the second straight year N.C. A&T has hosted a fellow HBCU for homecoming, but the first time since leaving the MEAC in 2020 that the Aggies will face a former conference rival on this stage.

Heading into homecoming the Aggies are 1-5 overall and 1-1 in HBCU matchups with a 33-30 comeback victory over Hampton University and a 62-20 loss to in-state rival North Carolina Central. South Carolina State leads the series 34-23 and won 45-25 last season in Orangeburg.

Both programs have seen mixed results this season, but the historical significance of this rivalry, paired with the presence of HBCU culture, makes the matchup one of the most anticipated GHOE contests in years. With the return of a familiar MEAC opponent, the football game itself reclaims some of the spotlight after three of the last five homecomings featured PWI opponents.

For N.C. A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs, bringing back a high-stakes HBCU rivalry to homecoming adds meaning far beyond the game itself, especially when it involves a familiar opponent.

“To have an HBCU coming in and to have it be our second or third biggest rival is a tremendous honor,” Gibbs said. “It’s a big deal for the fans and the alums.”

Fans are excited for more than just the game. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, ranked the top Division I HBCU band in 2024 by Band of the Year and again leading the 2025 preseason rankings, will highlight the halftime show.

South Carolina State is also expected to bring its Marching 101 Band, setting up a high-profile competition.

“I like music, so I’m always trying to hear the bands go at it when I go to another school’s Homecoming,” said Alexander China, a Winston-Salem State University student and first-time GHOE attendee in 2023.

“I get the best of both worlds, honestly, because I can just enjoy the tailgate and listen to the battle of the bands from there,” China added. “And if it’s an HBCU battle, I’m too lit.”

The 2025 GHOE has once again achieved a sellout, with both tickets and tailgate spaces secured within hours of release. Truist Stadium has now sold out for homecoming three times in the last four years: 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Many fans reported website crashes during past ticket releases, especially on the student ticket portal. With resale prices soaring, some skip the hassle entirely.

“I haven’t even tried to go to the game since I’ve been here,” said Carl Solomon II, an architectural engineering student at N.C. A&T. “It’s too hard to get tickets. The best thing about GHOE though is that, as a football guy, missing the game hasn’t mattered.”

Since leaving the MEAC, the Aggies are 1-3 in GHOE matchups, with their only win coming in a 45-38 comeback over Campbell University in 2022. Many fans have left past games by halftime, especially during blowouts or slow starts, to rejoin tailgate festivities.

Head coach Gibbs said that record has to change if the program wants to honor the culture behind the game.

“That’s unacceptable,” Gibbs said. “Every HBCU I’ve worked at, winning homecoming is a big deal, so we have to make sure we perform well and bring home a victory for our alums.”

For players like graduate student running back Wesley Graves, a Danville, Virginia native, the team’s mindset reflects that energy.

“It’s GHOE,” Graves said. “It’s the greatest homecoming, and we’re coming out there to try to win for the university.”

Before leaving the MEAC, N.C. A&T won nine straight GHOE matchups.

Now in its 99th year, GHOE has evolved into more than a game. It’s a celebration of culture, history, music and legacy. Tailgating, alumni reunions and black culture now dominate the weekend. But for many, a competitive and culturally rich football matchup like this one helps restore some of the event’s original spirit.

“GHOE is what you make it,” said Samya Fernandes, a junior business management Aggie. “Whether you come for the game, the band, or the tailgate, each piece makes it the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”