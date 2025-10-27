GSO Vintage Market: sustainable and second hand

Greensboro Vintage Market brought glitz and glam downtown with their thrift market on October 5th 2025.

Vendors were uniquely diversified so everyone could walk away with something. Sneakerheads, 90s fashion lovers, jewelry connoisseurs, and much more could all find something at the Greensboro Vintage Market.

The event would not have been possible without organizer and founder Dawoud Evans.

Evans graduated from N.C. A&T in 2023 with a degree in business economics and has been running GSO vintage market since 2021.

“When I was in school, I told myself I wanted to have an established business before I graduate; I did that with Greensboro Vintage Market, and it’s been paying off” said Evans.

A take away for aspiring business owners is that it’s possible to have a successful business as an undergraduate and use your degree in real life.

The market has continually been a hit from its start in 2021 to now. The market is especially attractive to N.C A&T students because of advertised N.C A&T vintage gear vendors.

Vintage college gear is becoming increasingly popular within the Generation Z community. Vintage fashion offers nostalgia, unique prints and undeniable quality.

Not only is the vintage style itself trending, but the sustainability of shopping second hand spikes Generation Z interest.

Environmentally conscious issues are no stranger to Generation Z. Rather than buying clothing that has to be newly produced; Generation Z is reaching for repurposed clothing that’s already been made.

Fast fashion such as Shein and Fashion Nova dominate the fashion world today. While convenient, fast fashion generally takes away the individuality and hard work of making prints which makes vintage clothing more appreciable.

“Some of these graphic trees used to be original prints from the 90s and early 2000s. Once I realized there was original stuff out there, I gravitated towards vintage and finding authentic clothes” said Evans.

Liana Jaimes was a featured vendor at GSO Vintage Market. Jaimes and her boyfriend run their thrifting business with hopes of continuing to sell at vintage markets, eventually opening their own store and retiring in this business.

“I want the community to know that this is an easy business to get started with” said Jaimes.

Jaimes shop will be in Boone NC at Lucky Dog vintage to see more of them there.

The name of the market “GSO Vintage Market” may sound simple but there is a thoughtful history behind it.

“Our previous name for the vintage market was Pay it Forward. Its now GSO Vintage Market because we wanted to stamp Greensboro on the map; every other major city has their own vintage market with their name in it” Evans exclaimed.

Greensboro, NC sits at 3rd place, Raleigh in 2nd and Charlotte at 1st place for major cities in North Carolina. Charlotte and Raleigh both have vintage markets named after them and now GSO vintage market is that for Greensboro.

Jayden Weaver is a freshman kinesiology student at N.C A&T. She went to the GSO vintage market in hopes of finding a one of a kind second hand item.

“I was looking for flashy jewelry or a statement piece that is memorable to the eye for homecoming this week” she said

Some vintage fashion trends she notices at N.C A&T are denim pieces such as dark washes and customs with different types of designs and big flashy jewelry.

All in all, GSO Vintage Market offers fashion, fun and a community of family. Evans and his team worked diligently to bring their creative visions to fruition and support a sustainable second hand cause for all to share .

GSO Vintage Market aims to host another event near the close of the fall semester. To keep up with their upcoming events and updates; follow their instagram @gsovintagemarket.





