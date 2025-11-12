Finding his footing – a first generation student feature

N.C. A&T hosted First Generation Student Week from Oct. 3rd, 2025 to Oct. 7th, 2025 The week celebrated and encouraged first generation students, faculty and staff to share their stories, words of encouragement and spirit.

Reggie Harris is a well respected first generation student, business owner and creative who serves as sophomore class president for the 2025-20256 year among other accolades.

Reggie Harris, better known as “RJ” is a second year honors public relations student with a minor in marketing. He originally hails from Edgemoor, SC and has since made a new home at N.C. A&T. RJ, throughout his collegiate career, has exemplified what it means to be an Aggie and serve as a testament to the endless possibilities of being a first generation student.

RJ was raised in a single parent household with his mom.

During his senior year of high school, prior to coming to A&T, RJ wanted to alleviate stress from his mothers plate. Senior year brings multiple financial strains such as prom, senior trips and college applications.

Getting creative with the materials he had, RJ utilized his moms cricket machine and started making shirts in his moms house.

“I went to Hobby Lobby and got vinyl and designed the shirt in the cricket makerspace,” said Harris. From there, he birthed his business Aggieheartz.

In conjunction with all of RJ’s hard work, he was awarded a full ride scholarship to N.C. A&T under the 7th Cheatham-White Scholars Cohort. This was a major help for him and his family.

As a bright and eager scholar, RJ started his collegiate career in 2024. Upon his first three months at N.C. A&T, RJ decided to run for Mr. Freshman, a title that includes leadership, service and chivalry.

Unfortunately, his race was cut short as he dropped out of the race, “I was really involved in SGA back home, I didn’t know what N.C. A&T campaign season looked like here. After I dropped out, I was concerned about upkeeping my grades, mental health and maintaining my scholarship” Harris said.

RJ’s advice for those who want to step into a leadership position is to make sure they are in a good space before they put themselves in a position to help others. He urges aspiring leaders that their mind, spirit, body and soul have to be in tact to complete a campaign successfully.

“If I would’ve won the title of Mr. Freshman, I would’ve been stressed out and depressed, so I think it was God protecting me in a way” says Harris.

Matriculating into RJ’s second year at N.C. A&T, he decided to put himself on the ballot once more. This time running for sophomore class president. This position is slightly more selective than the last as there is one position, not split by gender.

After an unsuccessful first run, RJ took home the title of sophomore class president in March 2025. Since his induction in fall 2025 , RJ has since completed training for Forbes Friday, an initiative to highlight student businesses and hosted a career kickoff event for professional development.

More recently, RJ competed in the Mister 1913 pageant hosted by the Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

After a night of playful banter, music and talentry he was crowned the title of Mr. Crimson for the 2025-2026 school year. His personal highlights of the event are the personal introductions, his backflip and his talent in which he painted.

RJ considers his on campus Mentors and support system as anyone who has poured into him and wants to see him do good throughout his time. He found mentorship in unlikely places, all across campus such as the Honors college, SGA and Aggie MEN organizations.

Due to a difference in background, first generation students like RJ may be doubted for their academic abilities. “In certain spaces, people think first generation students are clueless and don’t know what they are talking about,” Harris said.

RJ believes this should be debunked. RJ is a strong advocate that first gen students are knowledgeable and bring new perspectives to valuable conversations just as much as more privileged students can.

After graduation, RJ wants to explore real estate and open a marketing and consulting agency firm for Black entrepreneurs. He also hopes to equip them with the resources and knowledge to pour back into his community.

Additionally, RJ sees himself starting a non profit for young creatives in low income areas.

All in all, RJ Harris can be a standard for incoming first generation students to follow and has vowed to walk in his faith and lead with purpose for those who come behind him.

For incoming and current first generation students, programs such as the TRiO student support program and First-gen Forward institution serve as resources on N.C. A&T campus.