We are back here with our fourth edition of “Throw ‘Em A Bone,” where we highlight the top three performances in sports.

It has been 130 days since the NBA has been on television. While fans are not athletes, being a fan is still a lot of work. How many times have you rushed home from work, or ignored your significant other, just to catch your favorite team play on TNT? NBA fans should get rewarded for all of their hard work during the nine-month marathon otherwise known as the NBA. This bone is all for the dedicated and loyal fans who lay it all on the line just to see their favorite team or player play a long stretch of tough games throughout the season.

Tom Brady is the definition of a Demigod. With 13 Pro Bowl appearances, three MVP awards, and a 500-yard passing performance in Super Bowl LII, Brady continues to uphold the name as Mr. Clutch as well as the G.O.A.T. Brady and the New England Patriots faced the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. The Patriots got off to a hot start leading, 24-9 at halftime. The Chiefs got it together, in the second half, and eventually tied the game, with about three minutes left, 40-40. Yes, the Chiefs had to score, but for Brady three minutes is the equivalent to having Babe Ruth at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning. Essentially, there is no better quarterback to lead a team on a 75-yard game-winning drive than Tom Brady. The Patriots easily got in field goal range and won, 43-40 to snap the Chiefs’ five game winning streak. This bone is just another accolade in the legend of Mr. Clutch, Tom Brady.