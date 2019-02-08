20 Questions – 2/8/2019
February 8, 2019
Filed under theSCENE
- Is Lebron tampering?
- Do y’all know how to clean up after yourselves?
- Who raised you?
- Why is the baby caf going down hill so fast?
- Are y’all still being innocent bystanders?
- Y’all wrapping it up this Valentine’s Day?
- Did you really shoot your shot at Shoot Your Shot?
- Are y’all getting tested after Valentine’s Day?
- Are y’all gonna keep your boos after Valentine’s Day?
- What is Bennett gonna do with the extra 3 mil?
- So y’all mean to tell me Ms. Bennett only got the 11th spot?
- When y’all tearing the Dome down?
- Are y’all gonna bench the band too?
- So y’all ain’t checking your closets?
- How many of y’all was standing in that Delta interest line?
- Y’all know that business professional isn’t prom wear, right?
- Did y’all like that taste of spring?
- Are we not gonna acknowledge global warming?
- Is the administration really gonna change the sexual assault policies?
- Are y’all even gonna attend the sexual assault forum?
