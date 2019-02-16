The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Menu

Spring 2019 Trends

Want to know what trends are going to be popping this spring? No worries! Check out ten trends that I’ve spotted out on the runway! 

Back to Article
Back to Article

Spring 2019 Trends

Krystal L. Hall, Guest Columnist
February 16, 2019
Filed under theSCENE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






#1 Polka Dots 

 Whether they’re big or small, in black and white or even in color. Polka dots are making a comeback, sis! 

 

 #2 Neon 

Neon colors are hotter than ever this spring. From neon pink to neon orange to neon yellow and neon green. You are bound to be seen with any of these bright colors on. Make a statement by adding a neon purse to a boring outfit! 

#3 Utility Dressing 

Utility jackets, jumpsuits and dresses with lots of pockets are so much fun. It’s even more fun when paired with animal prints. Pair a nice safari jacket over an animal print dress and stunt, honey! 

View this post on Instagram

I love keeping my nails done (and my hair, and eyebrows and well… everything!) 😂 Any-who, I’m so eager for spring to get here that I chose this lovely peach color for my nails! I also gave acrylics a rest (just until spring break) so my nails can breathe! 😅 Does anyone else do this? – I’m usually the type to do medium to long acrylics with tapered square shape, but every now and then I like to switch it up! What type of style of nails do you like? 💅🏽 • • • • • #Nails #NailsOfInstagram #NaturePhotography #Photography #Greensboro #Blogger #Gold #Greensboro #NCAT #UNCG #NCCU #WSSU #NailTech #Coral #Peach #NailDesigns #Inspiration #Inspo #Tuesday #Watch #Hands

A post shared by Krystal Hall (@thekrystalhall) on

#4 Fishnets 

From just wearing them under skirts and jeans to wearing them as full dresses! That’s right… Fishnets are back on trend this spring! You can easily pair a fishnet dress over a cute bathing suit for the beach or wear it over another dress and make it sexy! Brands such as Louis Vuitton are totally into this look along with crochet and macramé. 

 

 #5 Fringe 

Fringe is going to be huge this season. From wearing them on earrings to now wearing them on your clothes. 

 

#6 Lavender 

This soft color is always perfect for spring, so of course, it’s going to be on trend this year too! 

 

#7 Color Blocking 

Color blocking is a trend that doesn’t take much effort and it’s so easy to do! No matter if the colors are dark or light, color blocking has been and still is on trend! 

 

#8 Ruffles 

Ruffles in the right places are on trend this spring! Not too many, but just the right amount will do! Whether it’s on a nice blouse or on a cute skirt. Ruffles are back in! 

 

 #9 Stripes 

I don’t know about you, but I am a sucker for stripes! Stripes come in different colors, sizes and angles. Just know that all of them are in!

 

 #10 Light Blue 

Alongside lavender, light blue is another soft color to expect this spring. Whether seen on a light blue tailored suit or a simple accessory. Light blue is surely going to add a cute accent to your look. 

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    20 Questions: Week of 2/15

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    Why Rolling Loud is Worth the Waitlist

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    Free gaming week in the student center

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    SuperBowl Entertainment

  • theSCENE

    20 Questions – 2/8/2019

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    Dragon Ball Super: Broly at NCAT

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    SUAB presents ‘shoot your shot’

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    20 Questions: 2/1/2019

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    Is Afrofuturism the future of Black film?

  • Spring 2019 Trends

    theSCENE

    Best Movies of 2018

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
Spring 2019 Trends