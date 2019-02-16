Spring 2019 Trends

Want to know what trends are going to be popping this spring? No worries! Check out ten trends that I’ve spotted out on the runway!

#1 Polka Dots

Whether they’re big or small, in black and white or even in color. Polka dots are making a comeback, sis!

#2 Neon

Neon colors are hotter than ever this spring. From neon pink to neon orange to neon yellow and neon green. You are bound to be seen with any of these bright colors on. Make a statement by adding a neon purse to a boring outfit!

#3 Utility Dressing

Utility jackets, jumpsuits and dresses with lots of pockets are so much fun. It’s even more fun when paired with animal prints. Pair a nice safari jacket over an animal print dress and stunt, honey!

#4 Fishnets

From just wearing them under skirts and jeans to wearing them as full dresses! That’s right… Fishnets are back on trend this spring! You can easily pair a fishnet dress over a cute bathing suit for the beach or wear it over another dress and make it sexy! Brands such as Louis Vuitton are totally into this look along with crochet and macramé.

#5 Fringe

Fringe is going to be huge this season. From wearing them on earrings to now wearing them on your clothes.

#6 Lavender

This soft color is always perfect for spring, so of course, it’s going to be on trend this year too!

#7 Color Blocking

Color blocking is a trend that doesn’t take much effort and it’s so easy to do! No matter if the colors are dark or light, color blocking has been and still is on trend!

#8 Ruffles

Ruffles in the right places are on trend this spring! Not too many, but just the right amount will do! Whether it’s on a nice blouse or on a cute skirt. Ruffles are back in!

#9 Stripes

I don’t know about you, but I am a sucker for stripes! Stripes come in different colors, sizes and angles. Just know that all of them are in!

#10 Light Blue

Alongside lavender, light blue is another soft color to expect this spring. Whether seen on a light blue tailored suit or a simple accessory. Light blue is surely going to add a cute accent to your look.