Is Kanye still Cancelled

Hip Hop Recording artist Kanye West has been no stranger to speaking out on subjects that he has felt very opinionated on and expressing how he feels things should be.

As of recent months, he has been on the hot seat for his recent statements and actions relating to politics. West first drew massive attention to himself when he stated in an interview with a TMZ talk show that ‘slavery was a choice’.

Immediately West’s comments headlined everywhere and through social media into an uproar. West gave no clear justification as to why he made the ‘Slavery was a choice’ comment which only made the black community more furious.

He quickly took to twitter tweeting out multiple tweets defending himself for his statement. Most people speculated that his comments were only to help promote his upcoming musical projects.

West made his ‘ slavery was a choice’ comment in May which brought a lot of attention to his name, and the following month he released his self entitled album ‘YE’ as well as a collaboration album with his rap partner and hip hop artist Kid Cudi entitled ‘Kids see ghost’.

If West’s comments were to help boost his music project sales it worked very well. In his album’s first week debuting it landed number one on the billboard 200 chart. Also, his rap groups album ‘Kids see ghost’ debuted number 2 on the billboard 200 chart.

Shortly after his projects released West continued to say even more outrageous comments to the media.

On September 30th West took to Twitter yet again posting a selfie with President Trump’s ‘Make America great again’ hat on with the caption saying ‘this represents good and America becoming whole again.

We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love’. The 13th amendment was passed in 1865 to abolish all of the slavery in the united states.

The tweeted photo and caption not only made the African American community upset but also caused other hip hop stars to come against West.

Hip Hop artist such as T.I, and Snoop Dogg, both expressed their disappoint and disbelief about West’s tweet in Instagram videos. The following month West attended a meeting with President Trump at the white house which seemingly threw all African Americans over the edge with his latest political actions.

According to ‘Fox News’ West made it clear that he did not care about anyone’s thoughts on politics and just because he was black did not mean he had to be against trump or a Democrat.

The following month West told the news media that he was only being used by the Trump administration to gain more African American supporters and now he will be stepping away from politics according to ‘The Guardian’.

I believe West’s comments were very absurd and that he was in the wrong for the comments he made about slavery. I do not believe simply because West has varying political beliefs than some of the African American Community that he deserves to be ‘Cancelled’.

Several months have now passed since West’s political issues have occurred and we’re now expecting his next album to drop sometime this year. Does this mean because new music will be releasing people will come back to listen? Or were his political outburst too over the top for the African American community to accept his apology and thus keeping him ‘Cancelled’?