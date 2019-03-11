S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle
March 11, 2019
S.U.A.B will holding auditions for the 5th annual Fake It ‘Til You Make It: Grammy Auditions Lip Sync Battle.
Students will auditioning to go head-to-head in the upcoming lip sync competition. They will pretend to sing songs by their favorite Grammy nominated artists.
Students can audition by themselves or as a group.
This is an opportunity for all students to come forth with their best singing skills, without actually singing.
The auditions will be held on March 14 and 15 at 5 p.m. in the GCB Auditorium, room 218.
