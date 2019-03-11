The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Menu

S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

Back to Article
Back to Article

S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

Marisa Comer, Lead Reporter of theCulture
March 11, 2019
Filed under theCULTURE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






S.U.A.B will holding auditions for the 5th annual Fake It ‘Til You Make It: Grammy Auditions Lip Sync Battle.

Students will auditioning to go head-to-head in the upcoming lip sync competition. They will pretend to sing songs by their favorite Grammy nominated artists.

Students can audition by themselves or as a group.

This is an opportunity for all students to come forth with their best singing skills, without actually singing.

The auditions will be held on March 14 and 15 at 5 p.m. in the GCB Auditorium, room 218.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theBIZ

    Jasmine Brown helps women gain confidence through fitness

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theBIZ

    Local consignment shop gives back

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theBIZ

    Girlz on F.I.R.E strives to change the narrative

  • theCULTURE

    28 Black History Month Facts

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theBIZ

    NC A&T alum continues to use her talent

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theCULTURE

    New Student Programs presents “Get Out”: A Preview

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theBIZ

    A taste of soul food

  • theCULTURE

    Cooking with theCULTURE: Jasmine Comer (Lively Meals)

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theBIZ

    The launch of an black-owned software development company

  • S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle

    theCULTURE

    SUAB will host their first ever “Variety Show”

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
S.U.A.B. holding auditions for 5th annual Lip Sync Battle