N.C A&T spring open house

Elijah Mcclure, theSCENE lead reporter
March 12, 2019
N.C. A&T will be hosting its annual spring open house to rising freshmen, transfer students and friends and family of the newest members of the Aggie community.

 

The spring open house allows visitors to explore campus and interact with administrators, students and faculty across campus.

 

For visitors, it gives them a small taste of what to expect as an Aggie.

 

They will meet with some of the heads of the departments and mingle with students of their majors, along with having lunch Williams dining hall.

 

Spring open house will be held on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.

 

If you see any visitors, be sure to give them a warm welcome and share the Aggie Pride.

