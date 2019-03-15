20 Questions – 3/15/19
March 15, 2019
Filed under theSCENE
- Y’all still got money after spring break?
- Was spring break really long enough?
- Did you make the 2400?
- Are people still singing R. Kelly?
- Did y’all get your rejection letter yet?
- How many unpopular opinions y’all have?
- Y’all ready to get your doors knocked on?
- How hungry do you have to be to choose Fritos first?
- Who do you think is blacker, Kamala or Cory?
- Is AggieFest gonna be festive this year?
- @AggieDining, two chicken nuggets? (Soulja Boy voice)
- Did sis deserve to be a finalist?
- How many times y’all gonna run for something and LOSE?
- How was the sexual assault forum part two?
- How is a door out of order?
- Y’all trust the elevators in GCB?
- Can we get Megan thee Stallion for AggieFest?
- Are you only gonna vote for your friends… again ?
- How did you enjoy hometown week?
- Did y’all go crazy or did y’all go stupid?
