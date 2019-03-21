The Phi Epsilon cast of Alpha Psi Omega presents “For Colored Girls”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Phi Epsilon cast of Alpha Psi Omega will be presenting the play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf” on March 22 and 23.

“For Colored Girls” is a choreopoem created by Ntozake Shange that consists of seven women who represent seven different colors: red, yellow, brown, green, blue, orange, and purple. Each possesses a different story and a different personality.

The play is being directed by senior professional theatre student, Alexander Albritton; featuring senior professional theatre student Jalynn Pasley, as Lady in Brown and sophomore professional theatre student, Kirsten Grinage, as Lady in Blue.

When asked what the production was about, the three women stated that it’s about the experiences of colored women.

“I think it’s about the phases that black woman go through,” Pasley said.

“I think it’s also about touching on the things that we’ve been taught to be taboo, but these are the issues that affect our everyday life.”

“For Colored Girls” will highlight many sensitive subjects, such as the various types of sexual assault, STDs, abortion, and the trials and tribulations of being a colored woman.

“We are dealing with a lot of the sexual assault stuff on our campus, I think that this will bring light to that,” Albritton said.

“I personally would say I don’t like how it’s being handled, and I think that ‘For Colored Girls’ addresses that.”

All three women agree that the production allows colored women to understand that being vulnerable is okay and that they do not stand alone.

“It will be interesting to see what people walk away with. I’ve seen the play, I’ve been in the play, I’ve seen the movie. For Colored Girls is a different experience every time. It always depends on where I am in life,” Albritton said.

For those familiar with Tyler Perry’s rendition of “For Colored Girls,” his work was inspired by the play, it is not much similar. The show consists of an all-female cast, whereas Perry included male characters to bring the stories to life. Some of the monologues that will be heard during the show were featured in Perry’s version, but characters will slightly differ.

“Everyone usually connects with the babies being thrown out of the window. It is in the play, but the babies are not dropped out of the window. There is no window,” explains Albritton.

The play will consist of the seven women telling their story instead of showing their story, as they would in a motion picture.

The cast encourages all to attend, and hope that all will enter with an open mind.

“As humans, it is important that we all strive to understand each other’s experiences because it gives us empathy. The world lacks empathy,” says Albritton.

Albritton believes that the production will allow everyone to see what issues women of color have experienced and are still currently experiencing.

The students hope to bring light to issues that many avoid talking about, and hope that they will view the play with an open mind.

“I want people to walk out with the message that it’s okay to talk about these things because a lot of the time we shut down when it comes to these situations,” says Grinage.

“I want them to understand when they see this openness and how we’re talking about these issues, we’re basically like ‘Here, we’re talking about it. Deal with it,’ and it’s not something that you should shy away from.”

This will be the last show that Albritton directs as a student of N.C. A&T. Albritton chose this show specifically because she believes it addresses many issues. Albritton hopes that the production will leave a mark on the minds of the attendees.

The play will open on March 22 at 7:00 p.m. and again on March 23 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in GCB room 321-G. Admission is free.