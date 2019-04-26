20 Questions – 4/26/19
April 26, 2019
- Did y’all enjoy Aggie Fest?
- So Jacquees can go to Clark Atlanta but not N.C. A&T?
- How long are y’all gonna wait before y’all start spoiling Endgame?
- Y’all voting for Joe?
- Are y’all in grade recovery mode?
- Did y’all Google search Thanos?
- Who stopped talking to y’all after SGA elections?
- Did y’all really deserve those Gala awards, or was it just clout?
- To walk or not to work? That is the question
- Are y’all going to College Beach Week?
- Are those professors gonna grade our papers on time?
- Are y’all done taking pictures outside the Student Center?
- Did y’all get housing for next year?
- Can we be friends?
- How many of y’all are gonna cheat on your college boos over the summer?
- Did y’all hear back from y’all’s potentials summer internships?
- Did y’all follow #NCAT23 back?
- Did y’all get your graduation pics done?
- Are y’all gonna miss your #NCAT19 friends?
- Are y’all ACTUALLY gonna read our 20 questions next year?
