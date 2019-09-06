20 Questions – 9/6/19
September 6, 2019
Filed under theSCENE
- Does Stunna4vegas know we don’t sell phones?
- Lightskin= biracial?
- Did y’all really think class would be cancelled because of the hurricane?
- How y’all run out of flex already?
- Y’all already selling pep rally tickets?
- #NCAT23 can we have our student center back?
- Has Trump never really seen a category 5?
- Could Nicki not take having a Hot Girl Summer?
- Does Howard University really want smoke?
- Who’s trying to get Beto a hoodie?
- Did you buy your man 2K20?
- How many of y’all lost your man to 2K20?
- Does she really belong to the streets?
- Or does she really belong to the student center?
- So y’all going to the VSU concert instead?
- Hot Girls v. City Boys…. Who won?
- Y’all put a draw four on a draw two?
- So where are we suppose to park?
- Who still doesn’t have housing?
- Y’all still cuddling on a twin mattress?
