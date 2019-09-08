Duke Blue Devils leave N.C. A&T in a rout

The N.C. Aggies faced the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Wallace Wade Stadium. Jamar Plunkett | Photography Editor | The A&T Register

The N.C. A&T Aggies were looking to keep the momentum from last week’s win going as the football team played against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

It started well for the Aggies as they held the Blue Devils to just seven points in what looked to be a defensive game, as the score at the end of the first quarter was 7-3 in favor of Duke.

Runningback Jah-Maine Martin, a redshirt senior, was able to change the tide for N.C. A&T, as he broke free for a 65-yard run that put the Aggies up 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

After that, the game was all Blue Devils.

Duke outscored the Aggies 38-3, which included three touchdowns in the last 3:13 of the first half.

Duke’s quarterback Quentin Harris, senior, had himself a huge game through the air this week after only to getting only 97 yards in Duke’s 42-3 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He completed 30-42 for 345 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed 85 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Duke redeems themselves in this 45-13 victory, while the N.C. A&T team looks forward to shaking this loss off as they prepare to take on Charleston Southern next week.

Navigate Left Navigate Right Defensive line Devin Harrell, redshirt sophomore, tackles Duke's quarterback Quentin Harris, senior. Jamar Plunkett | Photography Editor | The A&T Register

Aggie football player tackles Duke's quarterback Quentin Harris. Jamar Plunkett | Photography Editor | The A&T Register

Duke Blue Devils charge toward Aggie quarterback Kylil Carter, graduate. Jamar Plunkett | Photography Editor | The A&T Register

Defensive back Jalon Bethea, redshirt senior, stretches during warmups. Jamar Plunkett | Photography Editor | The A&T Register Navigate Left Navigate Right





