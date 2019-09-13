20 Questions- 9/13/19
September 13, 2019
- Are yall still not wearing deodorant?
- Who pregamed before the block party?
- Did yall do the “I’m lit” dance?
- So NCCU really said we can’t come to their homecoming?
- Did y’all get jobs at the career fair?
- Y’all thirsty at the career fair?
- Did y’all see Spider-Man at the block party?
- Were those locals at the block party?
- WSSU did y’all really drive to Greensboro for our party?
- Is Rihanna really pregnant?
- Are the democrats actually gonna support HBCUs?
- Y’all still watching “Power”?
- Does he belong to the T?
- Y’all triggered by the new iPhone cameras?
- Y’all got your GHOE fits yet?
- How many of y’all phones mysteriously stopped working?
- Trump, are you going to tag Chrissy Teigen?
- Is DaBaby gonna have the same flow on every song?
- When are they going to fix the “S” on the bookstore?
- BYO Buns to Popeyes?
