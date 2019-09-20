SUAB presents Aggie Arcade

Photo+courtesy+of+N.C.+A%26T%27s+SUAB+Instagram+page.
Back to Article
Back to Article

SUAB presents Aggie Arcade

Photo courtesy of N.C. A&T's SUAB Instagram page.

Photo courtesy of N.C. A&T's SUAB Instagram page.

Photo courtesy of N.C. A&T's SUAB Instagram page.

Photo courtesy of N.C. A&T's SUAB Instagram page.

September 20, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






N.C. A&T’s SUAB invites students to attend a night of gameplay on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. in Deese Ballroom.

The competitive event, Aggie Arcade, on the second floor of the student center will feature a variety of arcade games and bowling.

Students can take a mental break from classes to compete for prizes and listen to music while playing video games together upstairs with regular dining options available — hours permitting — downstairs.

 