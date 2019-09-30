Spider-Man swings back into the MCU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On the morning of Sept. 27, the Marvel community received an update they were hoping for regarding the fate of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures announced this morning that Spider-Man will return to the MCU, after the studios reached a new deal to continue their partnership,” said Mark Hughes in an article for Forbes.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man came to the big screen for the first time in Captain America: Civil War and since then has built a large fanbase.

As big as his portrayal of the friendly neighbor spiderman in the MCU was, it seems the journey was short lived.

“After months of negotiations, the two companies could not reach a deal for further cooperation over the comic book character.” said Niraj Chokshi in an article for the New York Times.

This meant Spidey was not coming back to the MCU.

This came as a surprise for most due to the projection of Spider-Man’s bright future as it carried the MCU torch left by Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

It was surprising to many because a lot of people do not know what’s going on in the background with the character’s movie rights.

In 1998, Marvel was not doing very well in numbers like it is today. Therefore, the production company filed for bankruptcy.

In hopes of making a lot of money to maintain the company, Marvel offered the rights to make movies of several huge Marvel heroes to Sony Pictures for 25 million dollars.

But Sony was only interested in one hero.

“Nobody gives a —- about any of the other Marvel characters. Go back and do a deal for only Spider-Man,” said Sony Pictures executive Yair Landau.

Marvel obtained $7 million from Spiderman’s movie rights and Sony has owned those rights ever since.

After several years, Marvel and Sony came to an agreement, which allowed Spiderman to join the other Marvel heroes.

When it was announced that Spidey was not coming back it left a lot of fans hurt, even some N.C. A&T students.

Miles Brown, a sophomore visual arts student, is the person behind the the Miles Morales spiderman suit that is seen around N.C. A&T’s campus. This particular Spiderman costume is to imitate Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.

“It’s like losing a brother and a mentor. Peter didn’t always have sense, but he had heart and that’s what matters. It’s a shame to see him go so soon,” said Brown. “Seeing your heroes down and out isn’t always the easiest thing but Sony will take care of him until we bring my guy back home.”

Marvel movie fans were sad, but held onto the hope one day Peter Parker would be back in the MCU.

Spider-Man has made his made way back into the MCU and it seems he will be sticking around this time.

Spider-Man will have a third film along with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. This gives Peter the trilogy he needed and could possibly provide movie-goers closure for the end of the last Spider-Man movies.

He will also continue to appear in other Marvel movies with other characters.

“Fans and investors around the world will rejoice at the news, as it ensures billion dollar business for the wall-crawler for years to come.” said Hughes.