N.C. A&T students speak on fashion

When it comes to shopping, clothing location options seem to be endless. However most aggies are known for purchasing their clothes from similar places. Online Retailers. Department stores. The Mall. Whatever a consumer calls it, these are the places most aggies shop.

H&M

Short for Hennes & Mauritz, H&M has been around for more than seven decades. The Swedish retailer was the most popular store from the perspective of N.C. A&T students. This fast-fashion store has everything from basic styles to trendy pieces all at a great value. “Their clothes are so unique and they have like a wide array of styles, so anyone is able to find something there,” said Darrian Lynch a senior social work student.

Pros: Amazing collaborations with past partnerships including, Alexander Wang, Balmain and Moschino.

Cons: Recently H&M has faced lawsuits and public backlash from customers for racial and social discrimination.

Forever 21

N.C. A&T’s second top pick is Forever 21. Founded in 1984, this retailer was included many times during interviews with students.

“I like Forever 21 because they have a lot of plus-sized options, and they are always dropping new styles,” said Destiny Wright, a sophomore fashion student.

Pros: Forever 21 is described as reliable to students when it comes to finding stylish pieces for under $20.

Cons: Forever 21 can be viewed as selling a lot of childish items with words and graphics that many customers feel are unnecessary.

ASOS

ASOS has become a fan favorite as one of the best online shopping sites for both men and women. This international retailer offers some of the hottest styles of each season.

Pros: With high-end fashion, streetwear and even formal wear, ASOS has stocks of fashion statement pieces consumers can find.

Cons: Sizing can be seen as unpredictable with select pieces as well as high-priced.

FashionNova

When it comes to online shopping for women’s apparel, Fashion Nova was the most popular fashion brand for N.C. A&T women. The California-based company has over 16 million followers on Instagram and became the most searched fashion brand on Google.

“I’m in love with FashionNova because I can look expensive on a budget,” said Tasha King, a junior sports science student.

Pros: Fashion Nova offers trendy and fashionable items at an affordable price. The retailer also has celebrity endorsements including Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Cons: There has been several designer knock-off allegations since its launch as well as issues with shipment.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters was founded just across the street from the University of Pennsylvania in 1970. So, it is understandable to consumers why the store is known for its student lifestyle and vintage-inspired items. Urban Outfitters offers trendy and unique clothes, dorm furniture and houseware for customers.

“I love the vibe of the store,” said Trayona Lawrence, a senior social work student. “My whole room looks like Urban Outfitters.”

Pros: Urban Outfitters has mastered the nostalgic trend with collections including Calvin Klein, Levi and Tommy Hilfiger.

Cons: Items can be viewed as expensive and has limited location options.