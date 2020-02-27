Aggie crafts custom trays

Throughout N.C. A&T and the Greensboro area, many individuals share the art of handmade crafts.

Nia Green, a junior sports science and fitness management student, is one of those individuals.

The 20-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia shares her craftsmanship on campus and locally by making custom ashtrays. Yep, you read it right. Ashtrays.

But these are not just any ordinary ashtrays, these custom ashtrays are made in different shapes, sizes, and colors.

In fact, one may not even think that they are ashtrays. That’s just how glammed up they are.

“They look pretty inconspicuous. You probably wouldn’t think they’re an ashtray,” Green said.

Nia was inspired to make custom ashtrays back in September of 2019. She was tired of using regular ashtrays and having to grab random objects to use as ashtrays.

“I’m normally a very craft person,” Green said. I’m in love with DIYs. There were no pretty ones in the store. I figured, screw it. I’ll make my own.”

So, she created this business for smokers who want to look classy and sophisticated while smoking and make their smoker status more discreet.

Green explained that entrepreneurship is something she was exposed to at a very young age.

“My dad owns his own business and his dad does too. My sister started a business when I was a child, so I guess it was in my genes.”

Chelsea Scott, a student from William & Mary University, was pleased with her order.

“Thank you so much, Nia. I love it so much,” she said on Green’s Instagram.

Nia is also branching into other useful everyday things like candle holders.

These ashtrays could make a great gift for someone special who happens to smoke.

If you would like to purchase one of these beautiful ashtrays, you can message her on Instagram @Resiniacrafts to place your order. Prices vary per design, choice of shape, color, and gold leafing.