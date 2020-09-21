Mara Brock Ali Lands Netflix Deal

Mara Brock Akil has shown Hollywood the exact amount of black girl magic she is able to bring to screens all across the country and beyond. Her ability to be a “television series whisper” has landed her a deal to create original content with the agent that officially started the online streaming phenomenon, Netflix.

Without Akil, fans would not be able to enjoy Tracee Ellis Ross and Golden Brooks take on their rollercoaster of a love life on Girlfriends or see Tia Mowry break away from the manipulative ways of Pooch Hall.

Akil has served as a gem in the entertainment industry bringing “Girlfriends,” The Game,” and “Being Mary Jane” to life.

Natallie Gooding, a psychology senior at N.C. A&T enjoys all aspects of Girlfriends. The outfits and real-life tales about true friendship locked her attention in from the first episode. Gooding also feels like only a black woman could deliver these trials in the manner that Akil does.

“Content deals for black women are very far and in between. When a black woman is able to secure one it is one thing, but when she is able to beat expectations, it turns into a supreme thing,” Gooding said

Akil’s ability to shift racial barriers in a space where white males dominate is worth commending. Out of all producers currently being active on the entertainment scene, only 1.6% are African-American females, according to Women and Hollywood.

With Akil’s continuation of stardom, she hopes to “tell human stories for a global audience” according to Hollywood Reporter.

Currently, fans can find her working endless hours on Black Lightning.