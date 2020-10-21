Five great books for college students

According to a study conducted by Barnes & Noble, 65% of college students read between 1-3 hours a week. Less than half said it was out of pleasure. Making time to read as a college student can be challenging but it’s not impossible. There are lots of amazing books that students can read to fulfill their lives and obtain knowledge. Here are five books that are essential to read.

Fahrenheit 451 (1953)

Fahrenheit 451 is a dystopian novel by Ray Bradbury. It is set in a society that burns books in order to control unhappy concepts and dangerous ideas. Guy Montag, is a fireman that questions the policy of book burning and undergoes intense suffering because of his actions. This book teaches everyone about the conflict of free-thinking versus censorship. Bradbury also highlights the dark side of technology. It is important for young adults to read, especially because of the society we live in today.

The Great Gatsby (1925)

Written by Scott F. Fitzgerald, this book is a masterful take on the jazz age.

The novel tells the story of Jay Gatsby, a bootlegger who is known by everyone but certainly misunderstood. It centers on his doomed relationship with Daisy, a past lover. The learning lesson of the book is the failures of recapturing the past and the consequences of it. The Great Gatsby is considered one of the defining novels of the 20th century.

All the Bright Places (2015)

Violet Markey and Theodore Finch are two Indiana teenagers that are struggling with mental illness and the concept of death. Violet is grieving the death of her sister, while Theodore struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. They quickly form a deep bond after meeting in school. While Violet’s mental health improves, Theodore’s gets worse. Something unthinkable happens that changes Violet’s life forever. Highlighting the tragedy of mental illness in young adults, this novel is an essential read.

The Hate U Give (2017)

The Hate U Give is a powerful novel by Angie Thomas, about a teenage girl who deals with police brutality and racism. Starr Carter goes to a white school but lives in a black neighborhood. She constantly struggles with the unbalance of being in those two worlds. After witnessing her best friend, Khalil gets shot and killed by the police she realizes that there will never be the same. Facing pressure from her community, she must find her voice and speak up for what is right. The Hate U Give is the perfect book for young adults, especially African Americans who can identify with the main character.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1960)

To Kill A Mockingbird is Harper Lee’s 1961 award-winning book, about a child’s point of view on racism and justice during the Great Depression era in the South. The story takes place in the 1930s in the small town of Maycomb, Alabama. It is narrated by six-year-old Scout Finch, who lives with her ten-year-old brother named Jem. Her father, Atticus Finch is a lawyer who decides to defend a Black man who is accused of raping a white woman. Scout and her little brother learn some valuable lessons from her father on empathy, understanding and innocence.