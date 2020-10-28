Beyoncé set to release second Ivy Park collection later in the week

Ivy Park is an activewear clothing line owned, managed and operated by American singer Beyoncé.

Beyoncé‘s athleisure clothing brand Ivy Park has again collaborated with Adidas to release IVY Park x Adidas Drop 2.

Adidas released a promo video on Twitter revealing the drop with fans praising the 24-time Grammy award winner for another creative masterpiece.

A collection to inspire anyone who understands that beauty is more than physical appearance. #adidasxIVYPARK available on https://t.co/4KfFuDrl5e from October 29. #thisismypark pic.twitter.com/rXlGOQ5fmj — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) October 22, 2020

Beyoncé released her first IVY Drop on Jan.18 which featured a maroon and solar orange IVY Park x Adidas UltraBOOST shoe and a grey and solar orange IVY Park x Adidas Nite Jogger shoe.

Jasmine Ray, a senior fashion merchandising and design student at N.C. A&T and the Parliamentarian for Fashion X-Cetera could not be more excited about the drop.

“I absolutely love everything about this drop! I thought nothing could top the first drop’s collection, but they definitely did,” Ray said. “My favorite parts about it are the colorways and the balance between casually sporty and grown and sexy. IVY Park has been rethinking activewear in ways I haven’t seen before and I‘m here for it!”

This year’s drop includes lighter and more vibrant colors, as can be seen in the pictures of the mother of three during a photoshoot for the drop.

.@Beyonce’s IVY PARK x Adidas Drip 2 releases October 30 🐝 pic.twitter.com/7yR5dDg2HF — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 22, 2020

The first drop was a success and sold out the first day and for good reason. The clothing line, which features unisex clothing and promotes body positivity, has many fans, including Ray, wanting to get their hands on this upcoming drop.

“I’m definitely feeling pushed to buy something from this collection,” Ray said.

The drop will be available to everyone on Oct. 30.