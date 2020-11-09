Friends to business partners

Three friends founded the next, top sports producing media platform in the industry. Here is how they started their business and their plans for the future.

Elite Total Networking Sports was founded by Justin Z Gadson, Jerry Humphrey III, and Taquan Porter in 2018.

Jerry Humphrey III Co-Founder and co-host of ETNS N.C. A&T, where he is a journalism student.

Humphrey talks about why ETNS was created and his motivation for the brand.

“All of us bonded over sports. Ever since middle school, we would talk about sports every day like we were on ESPN,” Humphrey said. “We believed our opinions and thoughts should be heard around the world so we created this brand.”

Humphrey also states that at times it is hard to keep ETNS running because of schoolwork and COVID-19.

“The most challenging part is staying consistent,” Humphrey said. “We are all doing phenomenal things at our universities so making time for ETNS can sometimes be challenging but overall we’ve adjusted to all the tricks COVID has thrown at us.”

Justin Z Gadson President and Co-Founder of ETNS attends Fayetteville State University, where he majors in Business Administration.

Gadson explains their “Barbershop Strategy” and how their company is different from most.

“We want to provide our audience a down to earth environment when they tune into us,” Gadson said. “I call it the ‘Barbershop Strategy’ as many people can attest to the fact that when you go to the barbershop you discuss many topics with everyday people and feel at home.”

Gadson explains how they are able to run their business from three different universities.

“Before ETNS was established we were friends first, so we still have that connection there, Gadson said. “We handle different tasks together virtually and still get the job done, so we never had an issue with that. That Is one of the things that makes us a well-established team, communication.”

Taquan Porter Vice President and Co-Founder of ETNS attends North Carolina State University, where he majors in Sports Management.

Porter explains how his team is different from others and credits their honest relationship to a successful business.

“What separates us is really the chemistry that we already have together,” Porter said. “Meeting these guys in middle school has really given me ample amounts of time to get to know them. Our version is very authentic. We don’t hold back on anything and we keep it real with each other.”

Porter also states what he wants for the future of ETNS and his biggest goal for the company.

“What I am envisioning for ETNS may sound unreachable,” Porter said. “However, with the mindset that we all carry, I believe that ETNS is going to be a household name. The amount of talent that this team has left no ceilings on our success. As long as we stay true to course and endure the process, we will be up in no time.”