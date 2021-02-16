Local GSO artist Sierra Clark and her contemporary art studio

Art is not just a set of colors thrown onto a canvas and labeled a masterpiece—art can be defined as telling a story that pulses through the eye of the beholder. Sierra Clark is an artist with a vision that wants to convey an empowering message that stems through each piece by having a signature message that makes her work metaphorically speak volumes while celebrating black heritage with each stroke.

Clark, an art education alumna from the University of North Carolina Greensboro is the owner of Sierra’s Studio Art, a contemporary art studio created to support, highlight and celebrate Black art and culture.

When Clark launched Sierra’s Studio Art in 2017, she hoped it would be a way to market more black art into businesses that neglect the true essence of black culture.

“I was so frustrated going into major art and home decor stores and seeing commercialized art lacking blackness—[It made me] want to solve that problem,” Clark said. “I am a licensed art educator and I value rich art education—that is what I aim to offer [through my studio].”

She continues, “My mission includes creating more opportunities for black artists by inspiring youth and building a black art legacy. This entails providing tangible and innovative resources for black artists to prosper in creative careers.”

Since junior high school, Clark has devoted a lot of time to mastering her craft by fully emerging herself into art culture. She takes time to learn about art as well as practice it.

“I work on my art every day,” Clark said. “It’s a lifestyle. I also read, research, network, and read more about art and how it impacts society.”

In acknowledging what she wants art lovers to know about her work, Clark says, “[My art] is about intricate black culture. Not diluting our blackness to fit mainstream or dominant culture. My art celebrates my blackness and it may match yours– but this is my narrative and it is real. I want black culture at the forefront of the art world and not presented in a way that is only acknowledged through whiteness.”

With some of her artistic inspirations being Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama and African-American contemporary visual Mickalene Thomas, it is no wonder why Clark is intent on breaking down barriers for people of color and illustrating her values into empowering and historic pieces of art.

Sierra’s Studio Art offers prints that range from $20-$40 and original paintings varying between $275-$500.

You can find Sierra’s Studio Art on Instagram at @sierra.preche and @millenial_arteacher. You can also check out her website for a closer look at her art ventures and projects.