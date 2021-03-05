How “Coming 2 America” teaches us about legacy

Coming to America is a film that has made history by being the first film to have a sequel in over 32 years. Many fans are excited about the sequel because the first film was so beloved. The second film Ironically, named Coming 2 America, explores what is a legacy and what it means to have one?

Set after the events of 1988’s Coming to America. It follows the now-former Prince Akeem Joffer as he prepares to assume the throne but not before he learns that he has a son in America and must honor his royal father’s wishes to continue the bloodline and crown his son.

Featuring many of the memorable original cast members Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones and new cast Tracy Morgan, James Fowler, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, Rotimi and Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella Murphy.

Jermaine Fowler portrays Akeem’s son Lavelle. He stated in a Coming 2 America press junket that the hope for this movie is to bring together generations.

“I feel like there is a lot of tension between generations right now,” Fowler said. “I hope this movie can inspire generations to sit down and enjoy it. There are going to be fans from the original that watch it, and some fans from the new-gen that are going to watch it.”

Fowler’s character Lavelle had struggled to find his purpose in Zamunda. By following his path and making a name for himself while still respecting his history. Like Lavelle Fowler gives advice to students who may be in the same shoes as Lavelle.

“We could use the guidance from our elders and use our tenacity,” Fowler said. “We need to see what the common goal is and figure out what we all do best and get things moving forward. I am ready for progress and I hope this movie can inspire generations to sit down.”

Tracy Morgan expresses the importance of “knowing where you come from.” He refers to a scene from the film that resonated with him.

“You will hear me say multiple times I raised that boy [Lavelle],” said Morgan. “I wanted my nephew in the movie to know that he meant a lot to me and I wanted it to come across on the screen. There was something in Zamunda that he didn’t have and that was his family. That’s why he came and got us.”

Morgan is a well-respected figure in the acting and comedy industry. He discusses the importance of making sure this movie upheld the standard of the first movie.

“The expectations come with it because the first one was so incredible,” Morgan said. “With the newer cast that came in we had the support, guidance, and love from the first cast and that was very important for us.” To do it under their gaze.

He follows up with the joy of knowing that the new cast members did well.

“When we followed their expectation we were rewarded with their gaze. A thumbs up with their eyes. To let us know that they had confidence in us” Morgan said referring to the original cast members.

What was an important message or theme that you took away from the movie?