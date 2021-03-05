10+Korean+dramas+you+need+to+watch

Korean dramas are television series made in South Korea in the Korean language.

Unlike many western dramas, K-dramas are mainly written by one screenwriter and director. With a wide range of genres in correlation with the end to beginning setup, viewers can easily binge-watch these series.

1.Itaewon Class

Based on the popular international district Itaewon, known mainly for being a magnet for foreigners due to its foreign-friendly atmosphere. The drama was originally adapted from the webtoon version written by Jo Gwang-join, according to The Korean Times. The story follows the lead character Park Sae Ro Yi and his journey. From being expelled, the murder of a loved one and time in prison Park Sae Ro Yi carries out his plan to get back at the man who is the root of all his troubles.

2.It’s Okay to Not be Okay

Named as one of the best shows aired during 2020 by The New York Times, The series focuses on the lives of a selfless caretaker struggling to take care of his autistic sibling and a tormented children’s book author whose lives are connected in more ways than one. Aside from the usual romantic plot, this story focuses on the importance of emotional healing.

3.Crash Landing on You

For more than 70 years North and South Korea have been divided since the Cold war. The show broke records making it the second-highest-rated cable drama. The series incorporates this divide in the plot where a mishap leads to an affair of the heart between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean special officer, according to Business Times.

4.The Uncanny Counter

Packed with action and mythical creatures, this drama focuses on the lives of demon hunters. This drama is based on the webtoon written by Jang Yi originally named Amazing Rumor. By day the characters work for a noodle shop but when the time comes these “counters” use their superhuman speed and other abilities to defeat their opponent.

5.Sweet Home

Unlike your typical K-drama filled with romance, this series is adapted from a popular action-horror webtoon. It is focused on a high school student who lost his entire family in a terrible accident. In his new reality monsters are trying to wipe out all of humanity. Despite the odds, he has to fight to try and save the human race before it’s too late.

6.Start-Up

A series aimed toward viewers interested in starting their own business. The main character wants to become the next “Steve Jobs”, but that won’t be easy. A combination of tough competition, love and the struggle to start their own business

7.Black

When imagining a grim reaper a young Korean woman is not the first thing that comes to mind. By being possessed the detective can see shadows of death. By erasing these shadows and saving people this reaper rebels against the rule of the heavens.

8.Record of Youth

This drama incorporates Korea’s military requirement of all men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve for about 20 months. Faced with a stagnant modeling career and his enlistment deadline approaching, Sa Hye Jun is faced with making his way in the world. In addition to his problems, Sa Hye Jun and his childhood best friend are in love with the same girl.

9.Love Alarm

A unique two-season drama based on the webtoon Ringing if you like. This romantic comedy focuses on an app that can tell you if someone within ten meters has feelings for you is the focus of the plot. The young love and tragic death of one of the lead actors’ parents pulls at the heartstrings of the viewers.

10. Kingdom

With more than one season, the story takes place during a century-old dynasty giving viewers a fresh look at how traditions were during the period. While a plague surges through the people the prince-now labeled as a traitor- must search to find out what happened to his father. The series mirrors the disastrous mishandling of the 2020 pandemic much like how the United States has according to Vulture.

All these Korean dramas are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Rakuten Viki.