Local creatives come together for the Indie Artist Showcase

Artists, vendors and supporters came together for the Indie Artist Showcase hosted by Certified Carolina on Friday, March 19th at Silos, an upscale bar and lounge located at the corner of Elm St and Gate City Blvd.

Over 200 people were in attendance to see creatives such as Jewels, an upcoming hip-hop/R&B artist hailing from Charlotte, Epsilon the Don, an independent rapper from Greensboro and Goony Bandz a rap collective from Charlotte to perform for the grand prize of $200.

Around 10:30 p.m Junebug, an internet sensation surprised the crowd with his appearance and hit dance, “The Junebug challenge,” to the song Beat Box 2 by SPOTEMGOTTEM featuring Pooh Shiesty. Shortly after, Ice Cxld, a Greensboro-based rapper, won the grand prize of $200.

Alongside performers, many vendors set up shop to display and sell their products. Among the vendors was Chef Kymani Quick, a 20-year-old self-taught chef and business owner who specializes in soul food and desserts.

Her specialty of the night was the banana pudding cake and strawberry topped banana pudding. To place orders with Quick, go to @_Quicklickskitchen on Instagram.

Chef Dave, also known as @Chefdave_thechefgod on Instagram, is a traveling celebrity chef and Aggie alum. His plate for the night was Jerk chicken, shrimp and rice served with macaroni and cheese in a pineapple bowl.

Aggie alum Yung Dukes, founder of the clothing line YungUsa set up his shop and spoke about his journey navigating through college and becoming a business owner.

“I don’t really like titles because I am still evolving,” Dukes said. “Primarily many people see me as a designer, but I like to consider myself as a creative.”

Dukes began as a graphic designer, making posters for students at N.C. A&T and the University of North Carolina Greensboro

“I would make artists posters and eventually people asked me to create different pieces, work with different brands and artists, I spoke with some friends and that’s how the idea of clothing and Yung got started,” Dukes said.

More of Dukes’ merchandise can be found on the YungUsa website.