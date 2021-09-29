Lil Nas X Debuts First Album: Montero

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Singer and performer Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero, this past week. Fans of his music have been anticipating the album since the rapper announced the “pregnancy” with his new album. Montero features 15 songs, including hit singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

The artist challenges stereotypes and breaks barriers, paving a way for artists after him and inspiring fans who look up to him. While Lil Nas X’s pregnancy promotion was unexpected for new listeners, returning fans were already aware of his over-the-top style.

“I mean of the [music videos] I’ve seen, it shows that a lot of thought is put into them. The costumes and effects definitely didn’t take a day to do,” senior computer engineering student Deriech Cummings said. “It feels like there’s supposed to be an underlying story to the music.”

Lil Nas X’s music videos often possess high-fantasy settings and stunning visuals. Montero‘s namesake song, “Montero”, is well-known for its depiction of biblical events and religious outrage.

“I wouldn’t say it was bad, but it was certainly memorable,” recent A&T graduate Jeffrey Hernandez said.

Lil Nas X gained his initial popularity with his 2019 country-rap song “Old Town Road.” The song, featuring country icon Billy Ray Cyrus, remains Billboard’s longest-running No.1 song, running for 19 consecutive weeks.

From Lil Nas X’s pole-dancing down to Hell to giving Satan a lap dance, the rapper expresses himself through blatant and controversial statements in his videos and in life as well. The song is also known for its live performance during the 2021 BET Awards where Lil Nas X kissed one of his backup dancers on stage causing a viral uproar.

The new songs on the project show that Lil Nas X can connect with many different genres of music with ease. While the pop-star style that he is known for is still present in this album, there are also several slower, more somber songs that touch on sensitive subjects for the artist.

“Tales of Dominica” talks about being at a low point, living in a broken home and becoming adjusted to the negativity of people that it becomes expected.

The hit single “Montero” recently won the award for “Video of The Year”, “Best Direction” and “Best Visual Effects” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The artist also performed “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow during the awards show.

When Montero was released, it encountered immediate success. During its debut weekend, the album took up the entirety of Spotify’s Top 10 USA Song Debuts. Lil Nas X sent out a tweet after making the list thanking all of his fans in his signature style:

WOW EVERY SINGLE SPOT!!!

IM EATING ALL OF MY FANS ASSES FOR THIS! https://t.co/20yGtDkXZG — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 20, 2021

Currently, “Industry Baby” is number six on Apple Music’s Top 100 Global, while “That’s What I Want” is number nine. In addition, “Industry Baby” is number two on Spotify’s Top 200 Charts, followed by “That’s What I Want” at number three, and “Montero” at number eight.

The project features several prominent guest singers. Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus among other featured artists compliment Lil Nas X’s songs with their unique verses. John and Cyrus posted to Twitter accounts congratulating Lil Nas X on his album debut.

Congratulations @LilNasX on Montero, love from Godfather Elton 🚀 Stream ‘One of Me’ and the rest of the album now! pic.twitter.com/iwUPHRwkbv — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 17, 2021

The album is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube.