10 N.C. A&T Youtubers Students Should Know About

N.C. A&T is known for many things, such as accomplished alumni, the Greatest Homecoming on Earth and amazing students. Among the many things that A&T possesses are students who are also captivating Youtubers. From giving advice to incoming students to everyday vloggers, many students are making strides in the world of Youtube. Check out this list of Youtubers you can check out.

Zaria Simone

Zaria Simone is one of the most known Youtubers on campus, with over 43 thousand views on her most popular video. She often makes videos about the life of a college student and the behind-the-scenes actions of an A&T student. Her videos range from relationship advice to Q&A sessions about campus life. If you are interested in learning more about everyday life as an Aggie, then this is the channel for you!

Ashleigh Jackson

Ashleigh Jackson is another Youtuber that documents her everyday life at A&T. Her channel is full of tips for students to have the best college experience. She often vlogs about her journey through college, fun times with her friends and sometimes addresses serious issues. Jackson’s most popular video has over 49 thousand views.

Jerra Jade

Jerra Jade is an active vlogger who makes videos about her life as a student on campus. Her channel is full of entertaining videos about guys, friends and fun. She makes sure to engage with her viewers by producing quality content.

Azari Sanaai

With her videos reaching over 13 thousand views, Azari Sanaai is a vlogger to watch. The primary concept of her channel is fashion, beauty, hair and lifestyle videos. She takes viewers on a journey through fashion hauls, traveling the country and talking about real-life issues that have affected her.

Daniya Deloach

Daniya Deloach’s channel offers positive content. From self-care routines to motivational videos, she highlights important topics. There is even a video about her journey with having sickle-cell disease. You can check out her channel here.

Taylor Elise

Taylor Elise is a freshman with a channel that focuses on her first year as an Aggie. She documented her application process, dorm room tour and her first day of class. Although her channel is fairly new, her videos are informative and creative.

Aniya Jenya

With over 15 thousand subscribers, Aniya Jenya’s channel is worth checking out. She takes vlogging to the next level by being consistent and creative. Her videos focus on the process of moving to college and figuring out life as a freshman. Her most popular video has accumulated over 90 thousand views.

Taj “Hazes” Mial

Hazes’ channel is a mixture of entertainment and fun. His videos consist of pranks, hair tutorials and honest Q&A videos with his friends. One of his most compelling videos is him talking about the struggles of being a Black man in America.

Aaliyah Renaa

Although Aaliyah Renaa’s channel is fairly new, she produces quality videos. She vlogs about moving on campus and traveling around the country. From girl talks to college vlogs, this is a channel worth watching.

Evan Mayes

Evan Meyers’s channel is a bit different from the others on this list. Although he vlogs about his college life, a lot of his videos are centered around reviews of popular music and shows. He offers his honest opinions making his channel refreshing.