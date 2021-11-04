N.C. A&T beauty enhancer Janae Baker shares her brand

When making the transition from home to college, it can be difficult for college-aged women to find a make-up artist or hairstylist they can trust to achieve some of their signature styles. Similar to college men and their barbers, once they find that one, they don’t look back.

Aced by Nae originated in Atlanta, Georgia through the mind of N.C. A&T senior psychology student Janae Baker. Her business offers hair extension services specializing in wigs and make-up application for the everyday girl that can appreciate some extra glam in her life from time to time.

Baker’s interest in make-up and hair began by doing her own. While perfecting her craft on herself, she began to notice she had a true niche for all things hair and make-up. One of Baker’s main goals is to enhance the beauty her clients already possess.

On the path to providing her clients with the best of the best, Baker saw value in educating herself on her interests. This value led her to taking a professional class in both. While participating in these classes she learned different elements that she can apply to her technique. Her classes also emphasized the importance of marketing.

“Even if you have good marketing, if you aren’t marketing a product that they want or that your clients are interested in, you’re still not going to be able to make sales or get bookings,” Baker said.

The A&T Register caught up with Baker to learn more about the ins and outs of Aced by Nae.

Who is the typical “Aced by Nae” girl?

Janae: “She is definitely a college girl. We want to be economical and still give a quality product at the same time. So, I do focus a lot on being able to provide quality hair, quality bundles, nice construction and makeup application. A little different than your everyday girl because we still like to do it big.”

How do you feel when your client is overjoyed by their experience with you?

Janae: “It’s really exciting for me because I know there’s been a lot of times a lot of people have booked me for a special occasion. I might be doing their makeup for their graduation shoot or they might book me for their birthday, so it’s always so exciting to see that they’re satisfied because it can be something really important to them and for them to feel good means I did my job well.”

Atlanta, GA is known for its plethora of cosmetologists, how do you stay focused on your own brand and not get distracted by what others are doing?

Janae: “I don’t think the market is ever really oversaturated because everybody’s pricing is different and everybody’s technique is different. Especially for makeup services I provide more like soft glam versus a full beatdown, so that’s already a different thing you might see in another makeup artist. For me, when you’re worried about someone else’s success or what they have going on, you can’t build your own brand. So, it was really important for me to stay focused and perfect my craft.”

Why do you think it’s important to utilize social media and word of mouth as marketing tactics?

Janae: “Word of mouth is very important especially now in college. I’m not in a suit or anything, so I want to be careful about who’s around me and who’s coming into my space. Word of mouth is great because clients have their own testimonials. They’ve seen your work. If they’ve seen their friend and seen their friend’s satisfaction, sometimes I think it makes them more excited to work with you, rather than Instagram. They can see your technique, but they might not know if you’re personable. From Instagram, they might not know that when I do people’s makeup it’s kind of step by step. After I finish the brows, I step back and ask if you like your brows. Okay, we’ll move on. Do you like your shadow? Okay. I don’t ever want to do someone’s entire face and it’s something that I didn’t catch.”

What can people expect next from Aced by Nae?

Janae: “Since I’m planning to go to graduate school, I’ve been working through moving more into wigs because that’s something I’ll be able to keep up. I’m about to start a hairline, so I’m really excited for that. We are looking forward to having hair on hand. Girls on campus are like, oh I need bundles, I need a closure and it can be hard to find here on hand. So I’m going to have it where I have hair on hand and you can pick it up the same day. That’s something I’m very excited for.”

Keep up with the latest information and updates with Baker by following @acedbynae on Instagram!