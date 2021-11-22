Trends to Keep You Fashionable This Season

A shift in the season means a new excuse to buy a winter wardrobe. Because it can be difficult to keep up with trends when the seasons’ change, focus on how you can add individual flair to some of this season’s most popular items.

Neutral sweatsuits

Sweatsuits are great options for students on the go that still want to appear “put together.” Sweats eliminate the struggle of having to coordinate a top and bottom. By purchasing both sweatshirt and sweatpant options, the outfit is already set for you. Nude and chocolate tones entered the fashion chat towards the end of 2019 and are here to stay. For those colder winter nights, throwing a longline coat over the sweatsuit is a workable option. To stay warm during those winter nights, students can pair a longline coat over a sweatsuit or a jean jacket can be accompanied by any top.

Boots

When thinking of winter fashion, it is essential to get a dependable pair of black boots. These boots do not necessarily have to be designer. For women, leather boots work well for a business casual look. Those who desire to wear dresses and skirts still have an option to stay warm when wearing boots during the cooler seasons. Pairing knee or thigh-length boots with midi skirts or dresses is a great way to still hold on to your favorite girly fall items. Another style of boots that make an annual return during fall and winter is Uggs. Uggs add the perfect cozy touch to a t-shirt and ripped jeans combination or a sweatsuit.

Jerseys

Hockey and football jerseys are great athletic additions to either genders’ closet. Since hockey jerseys normally have long sleeves, they make an innovative option instead of wearing long sleeve t-shirts or sweatshirts. Putting a hooded sweatshirt under your favorite football or basketball team’s jersey can double as stylish and team support. Pairing these jerseys with sneakers is a great way to tie the look together. For women that want to tap into their sporty side while also being fashionable, replacing sneakers with a heeled bootie can do the trick to complete their jersey look.

Baseball caps and trucker hats

Although hats are often used as a cover for a bad hair day or an afterthought, it does not always have to be unintentional. Shoes are the last impression someone gets, so why not start off with a great first impression from top to bottom? When styling a classic outfit that is white or black, adding a pop of color can give an outfit exactly what it needs and hats can be a focal point of the outfit. Wearing a hat that is colorful or has a basic base with colorful patches can be the main attention grabber.

The most important element to remember when trying to keep up with trends is to find the best way to incorporate them into one’s already existing style. Everyone has their own way of styling and fashion is an instant expression of one’s story. For those that aren’t heavily into fashion, take this as an opportunity to give the world a new impression of yourself.