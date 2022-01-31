Famous Black Sagittarius’ and Capricorns

The coldest birthdays of the year belong to the zodiac signs Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21) and Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 21). With the explorative and compassionate nature of a Sagittarius coupled with the ambitious nature of a Capricorn, it is only right to recognize some of entertainment’s most famous winter birthdays.

Sagittarius’

Chadwick Boseman (Nov. 29, 1976)

The South Carolina native and award-winning actor Chadwick Boseman was born on Nov. 29, 1976. Some of his most acclaimed films include “Black Panther,” “42,” “21 Bridges” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, from colon cancer.

Jamie Foxx (Dec 13, 1967)

Eric Marlon Bishop, better known by his stage name Jamie Foxx is a comedian, actor and music artist. The Sagittarius is a multi-faceted celebrity with five studio albums, a self-entitled television series and many movie appearances, including his roles in “The Amazing Spider-man 2,” “Dreamgirls” and “Just Mercy” to name a few.

Nicki Minaj (Dec. 8, 1982)

The rap legend Onika Maraj, better known as Nicki Minaj, is one of the most successful female rappers in history. The Sagittarius is known to represent her zodiac sign with mentions of it in multiple songs, including the popular song, “Barbie Tingz.” Minaj has many accolades with over 40 awards.

Jay- Z (Dec. 4, 1969)

Jay Z, born Shawn Carter, is from Brooklyn, New York, and began his rap career in his teenage years. The billionaire is head of Roc Nation and has multiple business endeavors alongside his successful rap career.

Samuel L. Jackson (Dec. 21, 1948)

Samuel L. Jackson is a Hollywood treasure as an actor who transcends just a singular genre. Among some of his most critically acclaimed films are “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained.“

Capricorns

Michelle Obama (Jan. 17, 1964)

This Capricorn is a born leader and go-getter and made her way to our hearts during her husband’s presidency. Her focus on healthy living influenced the lives of many people and she served as a role model for women all over.

Denzel Washington (Dec. 28, 1954)

Hollywood icon Denzel Washington has been acting since his teenage years. Washington has brought the world memorable films such as “Equalizer,” “Fences” and “The Book of Eli” among many others.

LeBron James (Dec. 30, 1984)

LeBron James was born on Dec. 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio. James is one of the most successful basketball players in the league, with accolades that include four NBA titles and 10 NBA Final appearances.

Shonda Rhimes (Jan. 13, 1970)

Television producer, screenwriter and author Shonda Rhimes brought the world television series that kept audiences on their feet. “Scandal,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are some of her most highly regarded series.

Bryson Tiller (Jan. 2, 1993)

Kentucky native Bryson Tiller began his career in 2011 with his first mixtape, “Killer Instinct Vol. 1.” The artist’s trap-soul music gained the attention of millions of fans, and Tiller has accumulated 20 nominations and three wins for awards.