Kimberly “Kimbo” Moffitt inspires many with HoodRich Clothing Company 

Kimberly “Kimbo” Moffitt, CEO of the HoodRich Clothing Company has made a household name for herself in the entrepreneurial realm. What started as a side hustle with just 50 t-shirts in 2016, is growing into an empire.

Born and raised in Greensboro, NC, Moffitt’s clothing brand is making noise in her hometown. She has always had a passion for clothing. After her merchandise began to gain traction around the city, she knew she had something special on her hands.

“I’m into fashion, always been into fashion as a kid,” Moffitt said. “So, it was only right to expand the brand.”

Moffitt finds inspiration from her mother, Angel Mofitt, who was also an entrepreneur. Her mother was the owner of Yellow Dogs, a hot dog restaurant located right off E. Market Street.

Since then, Moffitt has expanded her brand and opened the Hood Rich Smoke Shop in 2018. The shop caters to all smoke accessory needs.

“The shop is amazing,” said Quez Motley, a frequent shopper said. “It gives an at-home feeling and there’s always a warm welcoming when I come through.”

She recently celebrated four years in the smoke shop. Moffitt is also a community pioneer that gives back by hosting toy drives during the holidays.

“HoodRich is really a mentality,” Moffitt said. “It’s basically not letting your past define your future.”

Their slogan “you don’t have to be rich to look rich” is more than a saying, it is a way of life. The brand has a broad range of styles including hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts, t-shirts, flip flops, tracksuits, hats and so much more. Sizes range from small to 6x. With inclusivity being the sole motto of the brand, she also has a kid’s line, “Rich Kids”.

With the success of the smoke shop and clothing over the years, Moffitt purchased the vacant building right next to the smoke shop. Which will be the salon and barbershop she plans to open February 2022 that will employ many young eager entrepreneurs like herself.

Moffitt prides herself in supporting other business owners by selling and promoting their products throughout the store providing the platform to gain customers as well.

Her drive and determination to make a name for herself within the community push her to keep going.

“My five-year plan is just to build a whole entire empire,” Moffitt said. “If we can do it we’re going to do it here at Hood Rich.”

Be sure to visit her website and follow Moffitt on Instagram for more information on the brand and the upcoming openings.