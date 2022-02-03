NCAT student leads self-love initiative

Valentine’s day is slowly but surely approaching, and self-love is one thing that Daniel Bryant, a sophomore business management student, wants all his fellow Aggies to practice.

Daniel Bryant is the creator of his organization entitled “ME! Motivated and Empowered!”

Bryant started his organization back in 2019 after he suffered a near-fatal car accident that left him hospitalized for 30 days and 17 days in ICU. This experience was truly life-changing for Bryant, and throughout his adversity, the two words that allowed him to develop the most were “motivation and empowerment.”

Now, with Bryant’s organization going strong for over three years, he uses his platform to create opportunities and initiatives for other HBCU students and is now an HBCU ambassador for the HBCU Digital Media Company, “Historically Black Since.”

Representatives from the ME! The organization will be on each floor in the student center handing out love cards with tips about self-love along with a red rose and piece of candy to represent the love and passion students have for each other.

ME! Scholars member and fellow Aggie Khalese Alexander emphasized three core principles to practicing self-love:

Say your affirmations with confidence each day

Reward yourself healthily and responsibly.

Speak positivity over yourself.

“The purpose of this event is to cater to the social and emotional needs of college students with love and passion and encourage them also to practice self-love for the entirety of their lives, ” Bryant said.

A student here at A&T feels that Valentine’s day should be more than just romance and that self-love is as important.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t show themselves enough self-love. We often try to fill a void with other people when we can only fill it ourselves. This Valentine’s day, I’m going to cater to myself and ensure that I’m showing myself enough love,” sophomore elementary education student Charity Ewing said.

Bryant believes that students need to receive love from each other because of the emotional stresses of school, which is why as a current student, Bryant wanted to use his platform to cater to the student body at A&T.

“As current students, we understand and can empathize with the emotional stresses college students feel each day. We see how some students feel forgotten or lost in the thousands that walk the campus,” Bryant said. “It was project leader Khalese Alexander and I’s goal to come up with an initiative that fulfills the feeling of love and acknowledgment to students.”

The last thing Bryant wanted to note about his initiative is that “on a day like Valentine’s day where traditionally a reservation is meant only for two lovers, ME! Scholars make a reservation of love for all.

This project is set for Feb. 10 at 4:00 p.m. in A&T’s student center!

For more information and any updates, check out @dbryant_me on Instagram and learn more about ME! Motivated and Empowered at Find Our Me.