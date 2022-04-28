Picture+Da+Boutique+Opens+in+Downtown+Greensboro

Located in Downtown Greensboro sits Picture Da, a high end resale store that sells streetwear from popular shoe and clothing brands.

The location features clothing racks with apparel from designer brands and tables showcasing trending footwear.

The store opened on July 3, 2021 as the business continued to grow. Co-owner, Justin Page, gave an insight into the opening process and the origins of the Picture Da brand.

Page and his brother, Pete Page, co-owner, are originally from Queens, New York so the fashion world is nothing new to the sibling duo. They started by selling their own branded shirts in 2016.

Justin Page said their goal is to be enlightening for the youth in the community. He hopes to be an inspiration as his business has grown to see 6-figure revenue despite him not having a high school diploma or college degree.

“I want them to know that anything is possible,” Page said. “If you have a goal, go after it.”

The pair came to Greensboro four years ago to further the business. Here, is where they continued selling their Picture Da branded shirts inside of a local barber shop. He said Picture Da can be thought of as parallel to brands such as Fubu, a trending clothing line in the late 1990s.

“Jay-Z started Fubu and he’s from Brooklyn,” Page said. “I’m from Queens, so it’s similar in that way.”

In February 2021, the brothers realized the need to expand as business continued to boom. They decided on the downtown location after finding it through a family friend.

Reselling popular shoes and high end clothing is a new offering at Picture Da. Palm Angels is one brand that is trending at their store.

The boutique also offers Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Gallery Department brands. The boutique is unique in their offering of the Kith brand as many stores in Greensboro do not.

“We have a direct connection with the creators of the Kith brand so we’re kind of locked in,” Page said.

When customers enter the store, the owners want it to be a welcoming experience. They provide refreshments for patrons as they make their selections.

The location also features custom artwork which is available for purchase.

Picture Da plans to continue expanding throughout North Carolina, with their eyes on Charlotte for the next stop. As of right now, they want to continue growing their Greensboro location.

“We really want to grow here first and we have some new and exciting things coming as well,” Page said.

The owners are currently planning some sip and paint events for the summer months, something they have done in the past.

Picture Da is located at 319 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. The store’s hours are Monday-Friday from 11-8 and Saturday from 11-9. Be sure to follow the family owned business on Instagram for more information on future events held by the store.