Top+Five+Best+Places+to+Study+in+Greensboro

As N.C. A&T students prepare for midterms and exams, many are left in need of a comfortable place to study. Greensboro is home to many shops, cafes and restaurants offering free internet access, a comfortable place to focus and great food while working.

Below are five of the top study spots to visit in the Greensboro area.

Caribou Coffee

Located at 3109 Northline Ave, Caribou Coffee is a high-end coffee house that offers finely roasted coffee blends and espressos at their Friendly Center location, and their handcrafted beverages are made with only the best ingredients.

To make studying a great experience, they provide a variety of breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and other snacks.

Local resident, Victoria Vega, says she loves going to Caribou Coffee to study. She really enjoys the coffee and the environment it has to offer.

“It really helps me start my day off right,” Vega said. “Then I put my headphones in and get to work.”

Vega says she would recommend this place to any student who is looking for a nice quiet location, with great food, to focus on their studies and assignments.

“Although it’s small, they have good food, friendly staff members and a great environment for studying,” Vega said.

Caribou Coffee is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. You can learn more about the shop and its menu options on its website.

Tate Street Coffee House

Tate Street Coffee House is a great versatile place to study. They provide a variety of different options, such as wine, pastries, coffee and even live music for their customers.

The coffee shop offers an assortment of organic fair-trade coffee and provides customers with its famous lattes, ciders, fantastic hot chocolate and energizing espresso.

N.C. A&T senior business management student, Kayla Brown, started studying at Tate Street Coffee House during her junior year and has gone there ever since.

“It’s a great place for me not to get distracted in my dorm room,” Brown said. “The environment is great and never crowded. I’m here all the time.”

The Tate Street Coffee House is an ideal location for a great warm cup of coffee to get you going and sustain you through a study session.

Tate Street Coffee House is located at 334 Tate St. near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit their website or Instagram page to find more information about what they offer.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is a great alternative for those who are not a fan of coffee. They believe in providing healthy and wholesome cuisine.

Serving clean cuisine free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors,

or colors derived from artificial sources is the goal of Panera Bread.

Tristen Cochran, a junior journalism and mass communication student, enjoys being able to study at Panera Bread while also having a great meal at the same time.

“Panera Bread is never crowded, so there aren’t many distractions,” Cochran said. “I am always focused and able to get a good amount of my work done while enjoying a soup or bakery treat.”

Panera Bread is located at 2645 Lawndale Dr. They are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Visit their website to find more information about their menus and specials.

Barnes & Noble

A favorite among the college community, Barnes and Noble is the go-to place for a student’s study needs.

With a cafe and enough books to keep busy, many students find the establishment a comfortable place to really focus on their studies.

Junior multimedia journalism student, Khai Fisher, may not frequently use the establishment to study, but he does like the experience it provides him.

“Barnes and Noble is such a nice experience,” Fisher said. “The atmosphere, smell of the coffee and snacks is just really enjoyable to be around.”

Barnes and Noble is located at 3102 Northline Ave and opened Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Northern Roots Coffeehouse

With a clean and minimalistic approach to its design, Northern Roots offers students a spacious and welcoming environment, made to make those long study sessions easier.

Claudia Duverglas, a junior supply chain management student, describes the pleasing space that is showcased throughout the coffee shop, and how that contributes to her productivity.

“I think it’s a good place to study because it’s downtown, in a cute area,” Duverglas said. “It’s really quite clean, has an open concept space and is aesthetically pleasing.”

Northern Roots Coffeehouse is located at 300 S. Elm St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about the store, visit its Instagram page.