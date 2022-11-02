Celebrity+Halloween+Costumes+2022

Celebrities have once again brought it with their extravagant Halloween costumes this year. Here are some of the most above and beyond costumes seen this year.

Doja Cat-

The “Kiss Me More” singer Doja Cat shared a photo of her Halloween costume on Instagram, where she admitted to her 24 million followers that her costume was freestyled.

“Idk what I am I just thought it was hot,” Doja Cat said on Instagram.

The costume included white face paint, a bob wig, and an all-black leather ensemble with knee-high boots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkSJKj2LZJl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e7e86adb-5b5e-4fc8-9b5e-b7b9098f68f6

Lizzo – Marge Simpson

Lizzo embodied the Simpson matriarch with one of her Halloween costumes this year. She wore a sparkling green dress with sky-high blue hair and bright yellow-tinted skin.

“I AM HIM – HIMMY NEUTRON- MARGE HIMPSON,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTvKo7Oke9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=17260760-c7b7-49e4-aa75-4f092e92791c

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony-Towns – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak

Leave the door open! Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony-Towns posed in their instagram post as they both went as the members of Grammy-Award winning group Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. The caption read, “Introducing Bruno Woods and Anderson Towns.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkQ_boaDCgG/

Ashley Graham – Angel

Ashley Graham dressed up as an angel for the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood, California. She paired the angel wings with an iconic dress from Miaou and sang a long chorus note and blessed her fans before she headed to the party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkOeqB5LWig/

Megan Thee Stallion- Pumpkin Head

There’s never an earlier time to celebrate Halloween. Once October 1st rolled around, Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture of herself with a pumpkin head to celebrate the season right with a cocktail in her hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLiqcbpl07/

Chloe Bailey – X Men superhero Storm

Bailey wore a black leotard with matching boots and blonde hair to create the full ensemble. Bailey even referenced her new song in the caption with “I’m STORM for the night.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTatjyOLFg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c48e3c35-3ed3-4c2a-8d51-c6a39c4f2cb0

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean – Paulie and Juno

The couple embraced their soon to be parenthood lives by dressing up as the characters from the movie ‘Juno’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZDF3tyWld/

Lori Harvey – Beyonce’s “Me, Myself, and I” Music Video

In a two part Instagram post, Harvey traded her dark tresses for a honey-blond wig and black dress that made her look just like Beyoncé.

“All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outttt,” Harvey shared on Instagram in reference to the 2003 single.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkT2HOjPEk-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=622f5f05-906f-4bb4-8165-0bf4f8ea1475

Ciara and her daughter Sienna – Venus and Serena Williams

The pair wore matching black sets and an array of white hair beads while posing as Vensus and Serena Williams in their 1999 “Got Milk” campaign with fake milk mustaches.

“Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It,” Ciara wrote in the photo’s caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkTluEXupmV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=55a9eb58-ffe8-462f-93c5-c3d45519eabf

Latto – Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride”

Latto “came back to life” in her post captioned “Lattoween ‘22.” The rapper completed the look with exaggerated makeup, a flowing wedding dress, and a fake skeleton leg.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkT5W0CvQdD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=30dc0278-b63f-4e19-9310-6974f7a105c3

Diddy – Heath Ledger’s Joker

Diddy’s costume included Joker’s iconic green hair, a full face of makeup, and a mix-matched ensemble. In one photo, he posed while using a flamethrower. He also referenced the character in his caption. “It’s not about the money. It’s about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkV1lEJLUb8/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fe5b8caf-5eb9-47a6-8e7c-5770ffeb9f56

Kerry Washington – Lionel Richie

Washington referenced one of Richie’s songs, “All Night Long,” in her Instagram caption, writing, “Ready to embarrass my kids 🎶ALL NIGHT LONG 🎶” while embracing the afro and mustache. #HappyHalloween

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkV-SF3JkHr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=19af29e9-94b2-4dd9-a481-34bafef3ea70

Kelly Rowland – Catwoman

Rowland seemed to draw inspiration for her costume from Michelle Pfeiffer’s take on Catwoman in the 1992 film “Batman Returns.” The singer sported a latex bodysuit adorned with silver hardware for her dramatic photo shoot.

Rowland captioned the photo “🐈‍⬛I don’t know about you Ms.Kitty, But, I feel so much yummier”🐈‍⬛ —CatWoman

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkU4g3ZuNt2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9b2c40a0-d875-420c-9790-12e6fb2cf2cb

Khalid – Woody from the “Toy Story” films

The “Location” singer Khalid even put himself in a toy box for a photo shoot. The singer perfected Woody’s costume and wrote the character’s catchphrase

“There’s a snake in my boot” in the caption of his Instagram post.

Many commenters noted that Khalid could have teamed up with Kendall Jenner, who also dressed up as a character from the “Toy Story” movies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWFsWDJ4dt/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c6ffb05d-2c7d-4cc1-bc33-153ea44d241b