The Aggie Food Source & Professional Clothing Rack Gives Back to A&T Students

What was once known as the old Sebastian Student Health Center now operates as a student food, toiletry and clothing pantry dedicated to serving the N.C. A&T campus community.

Launched in February 2019 in collaboration with the College of Agricultural and Environmental Science and Student Affairs, the Aggie Source Food Pantry is supporting individuals by alleviating the stress associated with short-term food insecurity.

Sherelle Wofford, the interim aggie source coordinator, lists the Source as a resource for students at N.C. A&T that provides them with fresh produce, toiletries, canned goods and professional clothing.

Wofford wants students to know they have a resource and a place that they can go if they need help with anything or are running low on something.

“If we do not have something in stock, then we will do our best to get that item for a student, especially if it is a need,” Wofford said.

Freshman bio-engineering student, Joshua Wilkins, has a passion for food insecurity, and it led him to work at the Aggie Source creating graphic designs and flyers.

“I like working here because I get to see that we are changing people’s lives,” Wilkins said. “The broke college student narrative is real and many of the students that come here suffer privately from hunger and food insecurity.”

Since the food pantry first opened, the mission has been to fight hunger and food insecurity by supplying students with snacks, canned goods and other miscellaneous products.

As food insecurity is at an all-time high within the college community, the Aggie Source is determined to reduce the pressure students may acquire from searching for meals.

Junior human nutrition student, Jordyn Strange, is a student worker at the Source and believes it is a very beneficial resource that students should take advantage of.

“What I really love is that we have healthy food options, and as a nutrition student, I find this to be very important,” Strange said. “We even have recipes around the building as well for those who wish to make home-cooked meals with their groceries.”

Students are allowed to shop at the pantry twice a month, and anyone can help support it by donating canned goods, non-perishables and personal hygiene items.

Senior speech pathology and audiology student, Alexis Clark, is also a student worker who started volunteering for community service her freshman year; and then began working at the Source this past August.

“I love what the source stands for. We try to steer people away from feeling embarrassed or shameful. It is a very welcoming and warm environment,” Clark said. “My favorite part about working here is when I hear stories of people’s struggles and know that we made a difference. Seeing the smiles on their faces means so much.”

The Division of Student Affairs, Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement also launched the Aggie Rack in spring 2021 to provide students access to free professional attire appropriate for career fairs, interviews, networking events and the workplace.

The Aggie Rack is partnered with the fashion merchandising department, where they are responsible for hemming, tailoring and any alterations needed. The goal is to help students look their best throughout their job search so that they can make a positive impression as they enter the professional world.

Students are allowed to shop the Aggie Rack once per academic year and can receive a complete outfit as needed, that consists of a blazer, dress/shirt and skirt/pants. Students wishing to visit the Aggie Rack are able to stop by to schedule an appointment.

The Aggie Source also supports the campus by providing students, faculty and staff with the opportunity to volunteer and give back to our community, furthering the mission of service and engagement.

“From these volunteer opportunities, we hope students and organizations will take what they have done here and give back to someone else in need,” Wofford said.

The Aggie Source Food Pantry is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Students can visit 1891 Connect for more information and the application for the Aggie Source Food Pantry. They can also be found on Instagram, Twitter, or email.