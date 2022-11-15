Sonder releases new EP “too late to die young”

Sonder released an EP “Too Late to Die Young” at the end of October on all musical platforms making this their first project together since 2017.

Sonder was first formed in 2016 with three members: Brent Faiyaz, Atu, and Dpat. In the musical group, Faiyaz is the lead vocalist on all songs, and Atu and Dpat are the producers.

As stated by Apple Music, the music group received its name from Faiyaz’s face tattoo that is located above his right eyebrow. It represents the group’s creativity and the “nature of people.”

The R&B soul group is about the “raw image of love” according to Apple Music, but it allows the 90s R&B aesthetic to be presentable in their music.

Sonders’ first album “Into” was released six years ago on Jan. 17, 2017. This was their first major release as a band.

Sonder has made a comeback with a new EP “Too late to die young” following their single “Nobody But You” featuring singer Jorja Smith.

Sonder posted a video teaser of the new album with Jorja Smith on Instagram last year on April 7, 2021, with the caption: “TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG.”

Comments under the post were hoping for a date for the new music to drop, but since it has been six years since their first album, their fans continued to be faithful and patient.

Sonder finally announced the album using an Instagram post of another 25-second video teaser five days ago with the caption, “TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG AVAILABLE ON STREAMING @ MIDNIGHT.”

The EP has five songs: “Make Me Stay,” “Mad Riches,” “Indonesian Fantasies,” “Break You Off” and “Someone New.”

“Make Me Stay” has become the most popular song so far since its release. One of the N.C. A&T students shared his thoughts about the new EP.

Caldwell says that this ep had him in his feelings and caused reticent emotions.

“My favorite songs are ‘Break You Off’ and ‘Someone New,’” sophomore electronics and technology student Jaylen Caldwell said. “I’ve been listening to Sonder for a couple of months but I’m not the biggest fan of this EP.”

Apart from music, Sonder’s new EP cover has shown differentiation from other album covers from the group.

According to Revolt TV, the lead singer Brent Faiyaz has been dropping singles and albums which should peak the horizon for more projects from Sonder like “Too Late to Die Young.”

Even though sonder has created hit songs, others may think that they may have not put as much effort into this ep. Listeners like Caldwell, say that Brent Faiyaz is preferable to Sonder and their EP may not top other albums from other artists.

A poll from Instagram says that 60-percent think the EP is okay, 20-percent think it is not good at all and the other 20-percent think the EP is great, but can never be their favorite album.

“Too Late to Die Young” is available on all music platforms.