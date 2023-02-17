Michael+B.+Jordan+makes+his+directorial+debut+with+Creed+III

The third installment of the “Creed” series will be premiering in theaters at the beginning of March. This film is Michael B. Jordan’s first project that he directed and he also reprised his role as Adonis Creed.

The story follows boxer Adonis Creed adjusting to his growing success, as an old friend from the past begins to haunt him.

Jonathan Majors will make his debut in the “Creed” series as Damian, a recently unincarcerated friend from Creed’s childhood, now older and ready to take the heavyweight belt.

Majors has been open about his connection to his character’s run in with the law.

“So I understood, secondhand, the incarcerated mind. I witnessed it, what that development is,” Majors said to Total Film as he recounts his stepfather, an important family member he used to model his character after.

Months and months of intensive workouts, mixed with helping direct his character has placed Majors in perfect footing to play a menacing character like Damian.

“Sorry to Bother You” actress Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Bianca. Woods Harris, Phylicia Rashad and Florian Munteanu will also reprise their respective roles.

Creed faces another incredibly violent, physical and mental battle in this new movie. The world waits in suspense for this new cinematic classic, as Adonis Creed spars, in and out of the ring, with his greatest foe yet: his own past.

“I’m very excited about the new ‘Creed’ movie,” said Jaiden Logan, a junior business management student. “I love ‘Creed’ movies and they’re always very good so I’m very excited-what’s to come.”

One person we do not see, however, is Sylvester Stallone returning as Rocky. Stallone has confirmed that he will not be returning to “Creed III” due to not being a necessity to the story.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the “Rocky” actor said the story line was taken in a different direction, much differently than he would have preferred.

He dives deeper on this with Independent Magazine saying, “What it was is Michael is telling a story, highly personal, but there’s no room for me.”

He later sits with Sirius XM and tells them that he would look forward to being in a fourth film in the series, as long as there is a change in production management and writing staff.

“Creed” is a huge movie for an upstart director like Jordan, but it is not uncommon for this franchise to have the star of the film direct his own movie.

Sylvester Stallone wrote and directed several of his own Rocky movies, which this spinoff series is based upon. The “Rocky” movies have become a staple in American cinema history, and are seen as Stallone’s magnum opus.

The soundtrack for the film will be executive produced by rapper J. Cole’s Dreamville Records.

While there is excitement around the film, some N.C. A&T students are worried about the redundancy of the movies.

“I feel like they already did the whole ‘he has to fight someone else’ thing in the second one, so it’s kind of, like, repetitive,” said Zeah Fortune, a junior business finance student. “But I’m still gonna see it because it’s Michael B. Jordan.”

Students seemed determined to watch the movie no matter the circumstance. With a resounding 14 million views on the trailer, the world waits to watch Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in the series’ latest film.

“Creed III” Will be released in theaters March 3.