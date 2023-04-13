A look into Icon Heeling, dancing and empowerment

GREENSBORO N.C -Icon Heeling, a sensual dance class with heels, is more than a dance class for founder Deanna Evans, an N.C. A&T alumna.

Calling the Home & Art Academy home, the heels class provides a collaborative and comfortable space for all who want to participate; to express themselves creatively and freely through dance.

Evans got her start in modeling early on at just 16 years old. While attending A&T, she was an active member of Verge Modeling Troupe, a student-run modeling organization. This background in modeling sparked her journey in heel choreography and performance.

Evans began teaching different heels dance routines under the name Dance with Deanna, for about three years in 2018 after just graduating three years prior. Then in March 2022, she changed the name to Icon Heeling.

“I refer to all of my ladies as icons due to having their own divine light and gift on and off the dance floor,” Evans said. “We focus on not only heels choreography and foundations, but also self-confidence and women’s empowerment.”

Many dance classes can be an awkward and uncomfortable environment for some who do not come from a strong dance background, but Icon Heeling is different.

“It is [an] ongoing healing and growth process where women are able to flourish personally and professionally in a dance space among other women,” Evans said.

LaAsia Chandler began dancing with Icon Heeling from day one. Three years later, Chandler still has the same passion and desire drawing her back each week.

“I met the Icon [Evans] working with an artist, and when she told me she teaches heels classes I was very much interested because I never danced in heels before,” Chandler said.

Chandler knows how it feels to be the new kid in the dance class. She encourages new students not to be afraid but to embrace the environment and space.

“Icon Heeling is a safe and non-judgmental space,” Chandler said. “Nothing is expected of you other than to come [and] have fun.”

Dancing in front of others requires a great amount of confidence. Evans encourages her students to spend time in the mirror to embrace their “flaws” to help them be kind to their bodies and mind.

“Heels may get you out of your comfort zone but nothing beautiful grows when it is suppressed. Heels have healed a lot of us and thankfully the icons are still healing,” Evans said.

As a devoted student, Chandler says that taking Icon Heeling classes helps bring “THAT GIRL” out of her while also providing a safe and comfortable space for all.

New classes began on March 3 and run biweekly on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The next class will be on April 14 and you can sign up for it through Eventbrite. For all class schedules and registration you can visit Icon Heeling on Instagram.