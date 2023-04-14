Newest hire for N.C. A&T’s Men’s Basketball team details plans moving forward

The N.C. A&T Aggies held an introductory press conference in the Deese Ballroom on Thursday for their new men’s head basketball coach Monté Ross.

Ross, who recently served as the associate head coach to Aaron McKie at Temple (2019-23), also coached Delaware to the second-most wins in school history with 132 during his 10-year tenure (2006-16) with the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

“We are very excited about this time at N.C. A&T athletics,” sports information director Brian Holloway said while introducing Ross. “During our search, Mr. (Earl) Hilton sought a leader of men and someone with experience in the Colonial Athletic Association. We think Coach Ross will introduce a new vibe to N.C. A&T, as well as a lot of wins.”

Coach Ross began the conference by affirming that winning is a priority but acknowledges that it won’t necessarily happen overnight.

“We are here to win championships,” Ross said. “However, Rome wasn’t built in a day. I need you guys to give us some time. Through diligent mentorship and creating a winning environment, we will build this program to have long-lasting sustainability.”

"Our hat will be hung on the defensive end of the floor every single night." Coach Ross on his coaching philosophy.

The transfer portal has become an enormous factor in national collegiate sports. Ross addressed the challenges of keeping athletes at N.C. A&T, despite the growth of the portal.

“We have to make sure that we are investing into our players so much that they don’t hear the outside noise,” Ross said. “We have to make sure our players understand that transferring isn’t always the better option for their basketball careers, and we’ll have the data to back that up.”

Ross asserts that his experience with coaching in the CAA will be advantageous for the Aggies.

“There is certainly a learning curve when you take over a program in a new conference,” Ross said. “Having been in the CAA for ten years and understanding the conference landscape will give us an upper hand.”

Ross is no stranger to the Piedmont Triad area. Ross is a 1992 graduate of Winston-Salem State, where he played basketball under the legendary Clarence “Big House” Gaines. From playing basketball at an HBCU to coaching at one, Ross feels instilling success in HBCUs is paramount.

“When I graduated from WSSU, there was not a single thing in this world that I didn’t think I could accomplish,” Ross said. “That’s how much confidence I received daily. The camaraderie and culture we see on HBCU campuses are something we don’t see everywhere. That is why they’re so important.”