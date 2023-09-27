Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” introduces a wavering rhythm of reactions

“My back-shots sound like bongos!” Record-breaking “WAP” collaborators Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion returned with a new single titled “Bongos”. The song officially hit all streaming platforms on Friday, Sep. 8.

Cardi B, ranking in the Hot 100 multiple times in her previous work, posted the announcement of “Bongos” via social media on Monday, Sep. 4. In Cardi B’s collaborations this year, she landed on the Billboard Hot 100 from features with Latto, Fendi DaRappa and husband Offset.

This single served as Megan Thee Stallion’s first release of the year. Megan has been focusing on her mental and physical health following her shooting at the hands of Tory Lanez and the lengthy trial that followed it.

“Bongos” caused a great mix of emotions as it was shared across platforms. Rey Dudley, a sophomore psychology student shared his thoughts on the track.

“I would not say it was a flop, they’ve got good chemistry but it’s not fire. It’s not something I would have on repeat,” Dudley said.

“It kind of fits the same beat as “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert and I’ve noticed that a lot of artists have tried to create music now so that we can shake our hips too and I don’t necessarily like that part of it…I think the lyrics were forced onto the beat to fit the generation” Corie Williams, a senior criminal justice student said.

The new single definitely brings some diversity to Cardi and Megan’s repertoires. Although, the Caribbean-style beat gives the song more of a bouncier and happier feel than rap.

“The lyrics [are] what stuck out [to] me the most, especially since Cardi’s verse came first…it was very boring to me so they lost me from the beginning,” said Justin Collins, a senior secondary education student.

“We’ve already seen this kind of music before with Cardi and Megan in “WAP” and other music that they have dropped. It’s always going to be the same thing,” Collins explained.

You have to be a big fan of Cardi or a “Hot Girl” to really enjoy their partnership. They bring a very sexualized perspective to female rap and it takes a special ear to get with their vibe.

“I think it’s a flop…It kind of gives me Bad Bunny vibes. It really didn’t fit any of their music types. It’s different but I’m not a fan,” Williams shared.

With this contrast from their norm to the vibe of “Bongos”, were these top-ranking artists looking to attract a different audience?

After watching the visuals for “Bongos”, you can’t help but ask was this tune for a specific look or branding? In the music video, you notice the refrigerator that Cardi is dancing near has bright-colored cans of “Aguas Frescas” by the brand Minute Maid in the door.

Cardi B is later seen in the video enjoying a bag of “Wheat Smarts”, a brand of chips, as well as pouring a bottle of the alcoholic beverage “Casamigos” into a young man’s mouth.

The colors of these products coincide with the color scheme of the music video from props to outfits. A production like this required a lot of preparation and something outside the box in order to include the two queens’ culture, the image they were trying to convey, and the products they commercialized.

Was this song meant to attract an audience of a different culture? Was it produced because of sponsorships?

After this collaboration, it is noticed that the collaborators, Cardi and Megan have taken a different approach to their duo. Instead of replicating their hip-hop aesthetic of “WAP” they took from Afro and Spanish music influences.

If you’re looking for a Latin-American feel with a splash of hip-hop, check out “Bongos” on all streaming platforms.





